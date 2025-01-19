Golden Scalper EA

Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to maximize efficiency with minimal risks. It utilizes advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals through a moving average (MA). Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics with flexible settings, making it an indispensable tool for traders of all experience levels.

Advantages of Golden Scalper EA

  1. Powerful Candlestick Pattern Analysis
    Recognizes 11 popular candlestick patterns:

    • Bullish Engulfing
    • Bearish Engulfing
    • Hammer
    • Hanging Man
    • Shooting Star
    • Inverted Hammer
    • Doji
    • Morning Star
    • Evening Star
    • Piercing Line
    • Dark Cloud Cover
      Each pattern can be enabled or disabled to fit your strategy.

  2. MA Filter: Signal Filtering for Maximum Accuracy

    • Buy Signal: Closing price is above the MA.
    • Sell Signal: Closing price is below the MA.
      Flexible Settings: Customize period, method (SMA, EMA), and price type.

  3. Reliable Risk Management

    • Fixed lot size, balance percentage, or monetary equivalent.
    • Trade limits and maximum drawdown control.
    • Automatic margin checks.

  4. Profit-Enhancing Tools

    • Trailing Stop and BreakEven to secure profits and minimize losses.
    • Precise StopLoss and TakeProfit Levels for flexibility.
    • Time and distance filters to prevent overtrading.

  5. Versatility and Simplicity

    • Works on any asset: currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD), gold (XAUUSD), metals, and CFDs.
    • Recommended for timeframes M5 and above.
    • User-friendly interface suitable for all traders.

Parameter Description

General Settings

  • TimeFrame: Timeframe for analysis.
  • MagicNumber: Unique trade identifier.
  • OrderComment: Order comment.
  • MainLogicPauseSec: Pause between signals.

Risk Management

  • MaxDrawdownPercent: Maximum allowable drawdown (%).
  • CloseAllOnDrawdown: Auto-close trades if drawdown limit is exceeded.

Filters

  • MinDistanceBetweenOrders: Minimum distance between trades.
  • MinTimeBetweenOrders: Minimum time interval between trades.
  • MaxFilteredOrders: Max number of filtered trades.

StopLoss and TakeProfit

  • StopLossPoints: StopLoss level (points).
  • TakeProfitPoints: TakeProfit level (points).

Trailing Stop and BreakEven

  • EnableTrailingStop: Activate trailing stop.
  • TrailingStartPoints: Minimum profit for activation.
  • EnableBreakEven: Move trade to breakeven.

Moving Average Filter

  • MAPeriod: Moving average period.
  • MAMethod: Calculation method (SMA, EMA).
  • MAPrice: Price type used.

Limitations and Recommendations

  1. Demo Account Testing: Test the advisor thoroughly.
  2. Parameter Optimization: Customize settings such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, MA filters, and risk management.
  3. Risk Control: Keep risk per trade at 1-2% of account balance.

Golden Scalper EA is a professional trading tool to help you achieve financial goals with minimal effort.

Note: Test on historical data and demo accounts before live trading.



