Smart Super Signals Pro

Smart Super Signals Pro

Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe.

The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell signal forms, and can also manage positions using trailing stop, breakeven, and a grid (hedge mode) approach. This makes Smart Super Signals Pro a flexible tool suitable for both moderately aggressive and more conservative strategies.

Key Features

  • Support for key financial instruments: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), metals (Gold/XAUUSD, Silver), oil (WTI, Brent), cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.).
  • Multi-market and multi-currency approach: The EA can run on multiple charts simultaneously, adapting to the specifics of each trading instrument.
  • Flexible risk management system: Choose between a fixed lot or a percentage-based risk (LOT_MODE) and set your risk level (low, medium, high).
  • User-friendly control panel: Displays current daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit, as well as a trade history on the chart.
  • Trailing Stop and BreakEven functions: Help secure profits and minimize losses in a timely manner.
  • Grid mode (for Hedging accounts): Add positions in the same direction once a certain step (GridStep) is exceeded.
  • Supports both Netting and Hedging accounts: Suitable for various broker account types.
  • Intuitive interface and clear visualization of signals on the chart: Buy/Sell arrows and lines.

Principle of Operation (Super Signals)

The “Super Signals” module analyzes a specified number of the latest bars (SignalDepthBars) on the selected timeframe (SignalTF). When a local high is detected, a Sell signal is generated; when a local low is detected, a Buy signal is generated. The EA waits for a favorable price (Ask for Buy and Bid for Sell) and checks whether:

  • The required interval between trades (MinutesBetweenTrades) has passed.
  • The spread does not exceed the maximum allowed (MaxSpread).

For hedging accounts, Smart Super Signals Pro supports a configurable “Grid” approach: after the first trade is opened, additional orders can be placed in the same direction once the predefined GridStep is reached, as long as the maximum number of positions (MaxGridPositions) is not exceeded.

Description of Input Parameters

Lot and Risk

  • LotMode (LOTMODE_FIXED / LOTMODE_PERCENT):
    • LOTMODE_FIXED — use a fixed lot size (FixedLotSize).
    • LOTMODE_PERCENT — calculate lot size as a percentage of balance, according to the chosen risk level (RiskLevel).
  • FixedLotSize: Fixed lot size if LOTMODE_FIXED is selected (default 0.01).
  • RiskLevel (RISK_LOW / RISK_MEDIUM / RISK_HIGH):
    • RISK_LOW: ~1% risk per trade
    • RISK_MEDIUM: ~2% risk
    • RISK_HIGH: ~5% risk
    If LOTMODE_PERCENT is selected, the EA calculates the order volume based on the specified risk per trade and approximate StopLoss.

Stop Loss / Take Profit

  • StopLoss: Stop loss in points (default 1000).
  • TakeProfit: Take profit in points (default 200).

Both parameters are in points according to the symbol specification. If set to 0, no StopLoss / TakeProfit is used.

Trailing Stop / BreakEven

  • TrailingStop: Enable/disable the trailing stop function (true/false).
  • TrailingStart: Profit in points at which the trailing stop starts to work.
  • TrailingDistance: Distance in points from the current price to the stop loss when trailing is active.
  • TrailingStep: Minimum step for re-adjusting the stop loss.
  • BreakEven: Enable/disable moving the position to breakeven.
  • BreakEvenStart: Number of profit points after which the position is moved to breakeven.
  • BreakEvenOffset: Additional offset in points to move the stop loss above (for Buy) or below (for Sell) the entry price, to account for commission/spread.

Order Management

  • MinutesBetweenTrades: Minimum time (in minutes) between trades to avoid overly frequent entries.
  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points; if exceeded, no new trade is opened.
  • ExpertID: EA Magic Number (default 777).
  • OrderComment: Text comment for trades.

Grid Settings (For Hedging Accounts Only)

  • MaxGridPositions: Maximum number of orders in one direction that the EA can open.
  • GridStep: Step in points for adding additional positions.

Interface Settings

  • DisplayPanel: Show or hide the on-chart panel (true/false).
  • DisplayProfitStats: Show profit statistics (daily, weekly, monthly, total).
  • DisplayTradeHistory: Draw historical trades on the chart (arrows and lines).
  • BuyTradeColor / SellTradeColor: Colors of the trade arrows (BUY/SELL) on the chart.
  • TradeHistoryFontSize: Font size for the text that displays profit/loss on the chart.
  • PanelBgColor / PanelFontColor / PanelEditBgColor: Panel colors (background, font, edit fields).

Signal Settings

  • SignalDepthBars: Number of bars used to find extrema (local High/Low). The higher the number, the fewer signals will be generated.
  • ArrowDistance: Distance in points to shift the signal arrows relative to the bar’s High/Low for better visibility.
  • HistoryBars: Number of bars for drawing historical signals.
  • SignalTF: Timeframe for signal analysis (default H1).

Signal Colors

  • SignalBuyColor / SignalSellColor: Colors for Buy/Sell signal arrows.
  • SignalUpperLineColor / SignalLowerLineColor: Colors for the upper and lower Super Signals lines.

Recommended Usage

  1. Attach the EA to the desired instrument chart: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), Oil (WTI/Brent), cryptocurrency (BTCUSD, etc.).
  2. Set parameters (lots, risk, StopLoss/TakeProfit, etc.) according to your trading style and capital management preferences.
  3. Optionally enable Trailing Stop and BreakEven for automatic trade management.
  4. Ensure the correct timeframe is selected in SignalTF, and that MinutesBetweenTrades suits your strategy.
  5. If DisplayPanel is true, monitor the on-chart panel for profit information and trade history.

Conclusion & Important Notes

  • Smart Super Signals Pro does not guarantee 100% loss-free trading. All trading systems are subject to market risk.
  • Before using on a live account, thoroughly test the EA on a demo account, optimize it, and adjust it to the current market conditions and your capital management style.
  • Trailing Stop and BreakEven can improve the risk/reward ratio but can also close profitable trades prematurely if not configured properly.
  • The grid mode (Grid) is beneficial during trending markets but can accumulate multiple positions in range-bound conditions, increasing risk.
  • The EA works correctly on both Hedging and Netting accounts: for Netting, there will only be one buy and one sell position at a time (one position per direction).
  • Use Smart Super Signals Pro on popular instruments — EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI, Brent), Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD), etc.

If you have any questions regarding installation or setup, please contact me via my MQL5 profile.

Happy trading!

Recommended products
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (3)
Experts
AI Quantum Trading – Revolution in Algorithmic Trading. Next-Generation Trading Advisor for JPY Instruments 1 purchase = 2 versions! Buy AI Quantum Trading on MT5 — and get the MT4 version for free! Trade as you like: two platforms, one advisor, zero overpayments. Write to PM after purchase — and get your gift! In the modern world of financial technologies, automated trading has become an integral part of success in the market. AI Quantum Trading is an innovative trading advisor that uses ar
MultiPair
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
3.75 (4)
Experts
Треугольным арбитражем называют одновременно открытие ордеров по трем валютным парам. Направление сделок и пары выбираются таким образом, чтобы одновременно открытые позиции страховали друг друга. За счет этого можно открываться достаточно большими лотами, и риск невелик. Варианты треугольников: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY Ордера, входящие в состав такого треугольника находятся в постоянном движении. Советник анализирует реальные цены на данный момент и просчитывает какими они должны быть. При рас
FREE
Myfolio EA
Marwin Borpet
Experts
[Myfolio EA] – Portfolio Power  Trade smarter, not harder. This package combines 10 fully automated Expert Advisors , each built with unique strategies and custom indicators, and unites them under a dashboard with integrated news filter for easy monitoring, optimization, and adjustment to any market condition. What’s Inside EURJPY → 2 strategies EURUSD → 2 strategies GBPJPY → 1 strategy GBPUSD → 2 strategies USDJPY → 1 strategy XAUUSD (Gold) → 2 strategies Each EA uses a different indicator set
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
Experts
Trend Hedge Master MT5: The Evolution of a Proven Strategy The Advanced MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA is a professional-grade grid and hedge system, born from over a decade of trading experience. It features superior trend-identification logic and a robust, adaptive recovery engine that actively manages drawdowns, protects capital, and targets consistent profitability on Forex majors and gold. Why the MT5 Version is superior: Enhanced Trend Logic: A refined algorithm for more accurate trend signal i
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Magic Max
- Reni
3.67 (3)
Experts
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
Zazen EA MT5
Christian Koehler
Experts
Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Got it! Here's the concise English version for direct copy-paste: Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to maximize efficiency with minimal risks. It utilizes advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals through a moving average (MA). Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics with flexible settings, making it an indispensable tool for traders of all experience levels. Advantages of Golden Scalper EA Powerful Candles
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
KingGoldPlusMT5
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
EA KingGold Plus: Detailed Description of the Automated Trading System 1. General Introduction EA KingGold Plus is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This EA is designed to operate based on a combination of technical indicators to identify trends and entry points, along with a position management strategy utilizing an averaging method when the market moves unfavorably against the initial trade. The EA's objective is to optimize entry poin
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the DE40 index (often labeled DAX, GER40, etc. depending on the broker). The EA automatically identifies trade opportunities in the market and manages positions with a risk-driven approach, giving you two trading modes to choose from: Conservative – A slower, steadier approach. Aggressive – A faster-paced strategy designed to take advantage of larger market movements (with higher risk). This strategy selects its positions and trading directions according
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.38 (8)
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
FREE
BelSkalp
Tatsiana Mironava
Experts
По дефолту советник настроен под EURGBP m5. Настраиваться на любые пары. На примерах тест за 6 месяцев Первые 5 копий цена будет 300$ . Потом цена будет 500 Советник работает по закрытию бара. Алгоритм: Поиск уровней на индикаторах RSI.WPR.STOX. Описание настроек. limit_amount_buy  // Максимальное кол-во бай позиций limit_amount_sell // Максимальное кол-во селл позиций time_periods // Время работы wait_for_signal // Ожидание сигнала в минутах tp_for_all_positions // ТП для всех позиций tp_for_al
EA Alpha Expert
Jonatas Da Silva Cruz
Experts
Eu tentei muitas coisas na negociação forex no passado e aprendi muito nos últimos 3,5 anos. Tentei   varias  ferramentas para negociação manual e nao tive muito sucesso. Sempre fui fascinado com o mercado forex, . A integração dos dados de volume é uma característica única e aumenta muito a qualidade das decisões comerciais do Expert Advisor. E sim, você tem que lembrar que os resultados do backtest não são os mesmos que resultados ao vivo. Mas aqui eles estão muito próximos. agora o único Exp
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Prop Lifetime Ea MT5
Suleyman Ozturk
5 (1)
Experts
Prop-Lifetime EA MT5 – Entwickelt für Prop-Firm-Challenges (z. B. FTMO) The reduced price is available until September 21; after that, the price will return to 99 USD. „Please send me a message after your purchase and let me know which prop firm you are using, so that I can provide you with the correct settings.“ Prop-Lifetime ist ein präziser, stabiler Expert Advisor, spezialisiert auf XAUUSD (Gold) im M1-Chart. Er wurde gezielt für das sichere Bestehen von Prop-Firm-Challenges wie FTMO entwic
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (271)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (12)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (3)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (30)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.92 (13)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (112 Paid and Free Ais + Voting System + Audit Api) Most EAs in the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks”, but in practice they only run basic logic or rely on unreliable scripts. Aria Connector EA was built with a single, transparent mission: to directly connect your MetaTrader 5 platform with real artificial intelligence models, without middlemen or fake layers. From its very first version, Aria has offered a direct and verifiable link with official GPT models, evo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (471)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Check my profile MT4 V
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (14)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 50 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini-ar
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
4.33 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (116)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $299, next 20 copies — $500.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (15)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (3)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — MT5 trading robot without martingale and grid, with daily position closing. Developed by author of Entry Points Pro, professional trader with over 25 years of experience. Only 1 copy left at current price! Then price will increase by $100. The HTTP EA uses pending orders, maintains only one trade per instrument, always applies stop-loss and take-profit, and closes positions every day. Works with the following financial instruments: Currency pairs Cryptocurrencies Met
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (38)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time! We are currently running our big summer sale – exclusively for those who want to secure SGear before the official signal is added. The price remains significantly reduced until the signal goes live. Important: As soon as the signal is released, the price will be adjusted – and will increase noticeably. So if you're planning to get started with SGear, now is the best time. A tiered pricing model also applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $5
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.65 (23)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.7 (10)
Experts
0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Structured Scalping on M30-(lowest risk in the world) GBPUSD Commander is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for GBP/USD on the 30-minute timeframe. It applies structured technical logic with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, adaptive lot sizing, and risk control built into each position. The EA avoids the use of martingale, grid, or hedge techniques and operates with clearly defined trade logic for consistent execution. Suitable for both newer traders and experienc
More from author
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper — Automated Advisor for Precise Scalping Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines candlestick pattern analysis with signal filtering through the Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows for identifying the most accurate entry points, minimizing risks, and avoiding false signals. The advisor is ideal for trading on short timeframes like M5 and can be used on instruments such as gold, currency pairs, and indi
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Eagle Pro EA Brief Description Golden Eagle Pro EA  is a powerful automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, using a combination of multiple indicators and multi-timeframe analysis (MA on D1, ATR on M30, Fractals on M5). The advisor includes flexible risk management settings (fixed lot, percentage of balance, risk level selection), as well as advanced trailing stop and break-even functions. The program has successfully passed testing and is recommended for trading gold futures and
Goldix EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Advisor Description Goldix EA is designed for automated trading on any currency instruments, with a particular focus on gold trading (XAUUSD). It is based on a combined logic of Keltner Channel and EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicators, supplemented by flexible risk management settings and a built-in trailing stop. The advisor can operate at any time, and if necessary, trading can be limited to specific hours using a special time filter. 1. Key Features and Operating Logic 1. Combination
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Gartley Butterfly Pattern EA Description The Expert Advisor (EA) automatically trades based on harmonic patterns — popular technical analysis figures first introduced by Harold McKinley Gartley and later systematized and expanded by Scott Carney, the author of patterns such as Bat, Crab, Shark, Deep Crab, and Alternate Bat. The robot recognizes and works with the following patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab, Shark, Cypher, Deep Crab, Alternate Bat, AB=CD, Three Drives. Patterns are formed
ATR Grid Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
ATR Grid Trader Pro Description ATR Grid Trader Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines grid trading technology with volatility analysis based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It opens buy trades during low volatility and sell trades during high volatility, and when grid trading mode is enabled, it places additional orders at a specified step. This approach helps to efficiently use market fluctuations and adapt to various conditions, whe
Pivot Levels Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
1 (1)
Experts
Pivot Levels Pro – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Pivot Levels Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and plots various types of Pivot levels (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, DeMark) and executes trades based on them. The EA integrates a powerful position management logic (Grid algorithm, trailing stop, break-even function) with an intuitive statistics panel displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and overall profit. Trading history is v
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Got it! Here's the concise English version for direct copy-paste: Golden Scalper EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to maximize efficiency with minimal risks. It utilizes advanced algorithms for analyzing candlestick patterns and filtering signals through a moving average (MA). Golden Scalper EA combines powerful analytics with flexible settings, making it an indispensable tool for traders of all experience levels. Advantages of Golden Scalper EA Powerful Candles
Grid Master Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Grid Master Pro – A Universal Expert Advisor for Grid Trading. Grid Master Pro is a flexible and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a reliable grid trading strategy (Grid Trading) across a wide range of instruments. It performs well when trading major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAUUSD/gold), commodities (oil: Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). The EA comes with a convenient monitoring panel and offers extensive fun
Quantum Forex EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Quantum Forex EA – Multi-Indicator Trading System Description Quantum Forex EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combination of four popular technical indicators to make trading decisions. The EA is designed for automated trading in financial markets with flexible parameter configuration and a robust risk management system. Key Features Multi-Indicator Trading System Moving Average (MA) – Analyzes the crossover of fast and slow moving averages RSI (Relative Strength
Strategy Constructor Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Strategy Constructor Pro Strategy Constructor Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that allows users to create and customize their own trading strategies using a wide range of technical indicators and classic candlestick patterns. Developed to meet the modern requirements of automated trading in the Forex and CFD markets, it offers flexible risk management and extensive filters to optimize results. Key Features and Benefits Strategy Assembly from One or More
MACD Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
MACD Trader Pro is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the proven MACD strategy with an effective Grid Trading system. The EA is designed for automated trading on financial markets and demonstrates the best results on the GBPUSD currency pair, though it successfully trades all major instruments, including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and other major pairs. The uniqueness of this EA lies in its intelligent approach to analyzing market signals and
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   – A Powerful Expert Advisor for Professional Grid Trading Based on Bollinger Bands Bollinger Bands Trader Pro   is a powerful expert advisor designed for professional grid trading using the   Bollinger Bands   indicator. It combines   flexible risk parameter settings, intelligent position management, advanced Trailing Stop features, BreakEven functionality , as well as   daily trading limits and profitability statistics . The expert advisor automatically detects entr
Range Breakout Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Range Breakout Trader Pro: An Innovative Trading Strategy with Multiple Orders and Automatic Distance Calculation Description Range Breakout Trader Pro is a modern trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, specializing in using price range breakouts with automatic order placement and management. This advanced expert advisor is designed for traders who want to effectively implement range breakout strategies with maximum automation. The advisor places orders considering various market conditions and risk
Renko Trading Bot EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Renko Trading Bot EA Description This is an automated trading robot using a unique Renko charting method. It turns chaotic price movements into clear signals, minimizing market noise and accurately identifying trend direction. Key Advantages Clean trading without noise: Renko filters out minor price fluctuations, leaving only significant movements. Compatible with any broker: Works with all account types on the MT5 platform. Flexible money management: Supports fixed lots or adaptive position si
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review