Smart Super Signals Pro

Smart Super Signals Pro is a multifunctional automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade popular currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), precious metals (Gold/XAUUSD), oil (WTI, Brent), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD and others). The EA is based on the principle of “Super Signals” which identify local highs and lows (potential reversal or correction points) on the selected timeframe.

The EA automatically opens trades when a buy or sell signal forms, and can also manage positions using trailing stop, breakeven, and a grid (hedge mode) approach. This makes Smart Super Signals Pro a flexible tool suitable for both moderately aggressive and more conservative strategies.

Key Features

Support for key financial instruments: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), metals (Gold/XAUUSD, Silver), oil (WTI, Brent), cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.).

Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), metals (Gold/XAUUSD, Silver), oil (WTI, Brent), cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.). Multi-market and multi-currency approach: The EA can run on multiple charts simultaneously, adapting to the specifics of each trading instrument.

The EA can run on multiple charts simultaneously, adapting to the specifics of each trading instrument. Flexible risk management system: Choose between a fixed lot or a percentage-based risk ( LOT_MODE ) and set your risk level (low, medium, high).

Choose between a fixed lot or a percentage-based risk ( ) and set your risk level (low, medium, high). User-friendly control panel: Displays current daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit, as well as a trade history on the chart.

Displays current daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit, as well as a trade history on the chart. Trailing Stop and BreakEven functions: Help secure profits and minimize losses in a timely manner.

Help secure profits and minimize losses in a timely manner. Grid mode (for Hedging accounts): Add positions in the same direction once a certain step ( GridStep ) is exceeded.

Add positions in the same direction once a certain step ( ) is exceeded. Supports both Netting and Hedging accounts: Suitable for various broker account types.

Suitable for various broker account types. Intuitive interface and clear visualization of signals on the chart: Buy/Sell arrows and lines.

Principle of Operation (Super Signals)

The “Super Signals” module analyzes a specified number of the latest bars (SignalDepthBars) on the selected timeframe (SignalTF). When a local high is detected, a Sell signal is generated; when a local low is detected, a Buy signal is generated. The EA waits for a favorable price (Ask for Buy and Bid for Sell) and checks whether:

The required interval between trades ( MinutesBetweenTrades ) has passed.

) has passed. The spread does not exceed the maximum allowed ( MaxSpread ).

For hedging accounts, Smart Super Signals Pro supports a configurable “Grid” approach: after the first trade is opened, additional orders can be placed in the same direction once the predefined GridStep is reached, as long as the maximum number of positions (MaxGridPositions) is not exceeded.

Description of Input Parameters

Lot and Risk

LotMode (LOTMODE_FIXED / LOTMODE_PERCENT) : LOTMODE_FIXED — use a fixed lot size ( FixedLotSize ). LOTMODE_PERCENT — calculate lot size as a percentage of balance, according to the chosen risk level ( RiskLevel ).

: FixedLotSize : Fixed lot size if LOTMODE_FIXED is selected (default 0.01).

: Fixed lot size if LOTMODE_FIXED is selected (default 0.01). RiskLevel (RISK_LOW / RISK_MEDIUM / RISK_HIGH) : RISK_LOW: ~1% risk per trade RISK_MEDIUM: ~2% risk RISK_HIGH: ~5% risk If LOTMODE_PERCENT is selected, the EA calculates the order volume based on the specified risk per trade and approximate StopLoss.

: If LOTMODE_PERCENT is selected, the EA calculates the order volume based on the specified risk per trade and approximate StopLoss.

Stop Loss / Take Profit

StopLoss : Stop loss in points (default 1000).

: Stop loss in points (default 1000). TakeProfit : Take profit in points (default 200).

Both parameters are in points according to the symbol specification. If set to 0, no StopLoss / TakeProfit is used.

Trailing Stop / BreakEven

TrailingStop : Enable/disable the trailing stop function (true/false).

: Enable/disable the trailing stop function (true/false). TrailingStart : Profit in points at which the trailing stop starts to work.

: Profit in points at which the trailing stop starts to work. TrailingDistance : Distance in points from the current price to the stop loss when trailing is active.

: Distance in points from the current price to the stop loss when trailing is active. TrailingStep : Minimum step for re-adjusting the stop loss.

: Minimum step for re-adjusting the stop loss. BreakEven : Enable/disable moving the position to breakeven.

: Enable/disable moving the position to breakeven. BreakEvenStart : Number of profit points after which the position is moved to breakeven.

: Number of profit points after which the position is moved to breakeven. BreakEvenOffset : Additional offset in points to move the stop loss above (for Buy) or below (for Sell) the entry price, to account for commission/spread.

Order Management

MinutesBetweenTrades : Minimum time (in minutes) between trades to avoid overly frequent entries.

: Minimum time (in minutes) between trades to avoid overly frequent entries. MaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points; if exceeded, no new trade is opened.

: Maximum allowed spread in points; if exceeded, no new trade is opened. ExpertID : EA Magic Number (default 777).

: EA Magic Number (default 777). OrderComment : Text comment for trades.

Grid Settings (For Hedging Accounts Only)

MaxGridPositions : Maximum number of orders in one direction that the EA can open.

: Maximum number of orders in one direction that the EA can open. GridStep : Step in points for adding additional positions.

Interface Settings

DisplayPanel : Show or hide the on-chart panel (true/false).

: Show or hide the on-chart panel (true/false). DisplayProfitStats : Show profit statistics (daily, weekly, monthly, total).

: Show profit statistics (daily, weekly, monthly, total). DisplayTradeHistory : Draw historical trades on the chart (arrows and lines).

: Draw historical trades on the chart (arrows and lines). BuyTradeColor / SellTradeColor : Colors of the trade arrows (BUY/SELL) on the chart.

: Colors of the trade arrows (BUY/SELL) on the chart. TradeHistoryFontSize : Font size for the text that displays profit/loss on the chart.

: Font size for the text that displays profit/loss on the chart. PanelBgColor / PanelFontColor / PanelEditBgColor : Panel colors (background, font, edit fields).

Signal Settings

SignalDepthBars : Number of bars used to find extrema (local High/Low). The higher the number, the fewer signals will be generated.

: Number of bars used to find extrema (local High/Low). The higher the number, the fewer signals will be generated. ArrowDistance : Distance in points to shift the signal arrows relative to the bar’s High/Low for better visibility.

: Distance in points to shift the signal arrows relative to the bar’s High/Low for better visibility. HistoryBars : Number of bars for drawing historical signals.

: Number of bars for drawing historical signals. SignalTF : Timeframe for signal analysis (default H1).

Signal Colors

SignalBuyColor / SignalSellColor : Colors for Buy/Sell signal arrows.

: Colors for Buy/Sell signal arrows. SignalUpperLineColor / SignalLowerLineColor : Colors for the upper and lower Super Signals lines.

Recommended Usage

Attach the EA to the desired instrument chart: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), Oil (WTI/Brent), cryptocurrency (BTCUSD, etc.). Set parameters (lots, risk, StopLoss/TakeProfit, etc.) according to your trading style and capital management preferences. Optionally enable Trailing Stop and BreakEven for automatic trade management. Ensure the correct timeframe is selected in SignalTF , and that MinutesBetweenTrades suits your strategy. If DisplayPanel is true, monitor the on-chart panel for profit information and trade history.

Conclusion & Important Notes

Smart Super Signals Pro does not guarantee 100% loss-free trading. All trading systems are subject to market risk.

does not guarantee 100% loss-free trading. All trading systems are subject to market risk. Before using on a live account, thoroughly test the EA on a demo account, optimize it, and adjust it to the current market conditions and your capital management style.

Trailing Stop and BreakEven can improve the risk/reward ratio but can also close profitable trades prematurely if not configured properly.

The grid mode (Grid) is beneficial during trending markets but can accumulate multiple positions in range-bound conditions, increasing risk.

The EA works correctly on both Hedging and Netting accounts: for Netting, there will only be one buy and one sell position at a time (one position per direction).

Use Smart Super Signals Pro on popular instruments — EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI, Brent), Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD), etc.

If you have any questions regarding installation or setup, please contact me via my MQL5 profile.

Happy trading!