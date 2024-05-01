Love Pips MT5
- Experts
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Scott FredemanI am a developer of Forex Expert Advisors. It is my passion to develop only the BEST trading systems that will help traders profit year after year.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 May 2024
- Activations: 10
LOVE PIPS EXPERT ADVISOR
Love Pips enters trades using Bollinger Bands using Period 100 and a Deviation of 3.0. What sets this Expert advisor apart is not the way it enters a trade but the way it recovers your trades. When the weekly high or low is pierced we open a new trade in direction of recovering. If you have a buy position open the recovery will continue to add new positions until you are fully recovered. Then the Expert will look for a new entry based on either opening outside the bollinger bands or entering into the bands.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LIVE SIGNAL
CLICK HERE FOR THE LIVE SIGNAL
Symbols that we tested over 6 years that worked well are as follows:
Open OutsideBB Lowest Drawdown Symbols
EURUSD,EURJPY,EURNZD,NZDUSD,USDCHF
Open InsideBB Lowest Drawdown Symbols
AUDNZD,CADJPY,EURCAD,EURGBP,NZDCAD
Simple attach to the H1 chart on the symbols of your choice that correspond to our best tested symbols.