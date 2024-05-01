Love Pips MT5

LOVE PIPS EXPERT ADVISOR

Love Pips enters trades using Bollinger Bands using Period 100 and a Deviation of 3.0. What sets this Expert advisor apart is not the way it enters a trade but the way it recovers your trades. When the weekly high or low is pierced we open a new trade in direction of recovering. If you have a buy position open the recovery will continue to add new positions until you are fully recovered. Then the Expert will look for a new entry based on either opening outside the bollinger bands or entering into the bands. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIVE SIGNAL

Symbols that we tested over 6 years that worked well are as follows:

Open OutsideBB Lowest Drawdown Symbols
EURUSD,EURJPY,EURNZD,NZDUSD,USDCHF

Open InsideBB Lowest Drawdown Symbols
AUDNZD,CADJPY,EURCAD,EURGBP,NZDCAD

Simple attach to the H1 chart on the symbols of your choice that correspond to our best tested symbols.

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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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