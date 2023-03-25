BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5

5

Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.

🚀  Walkthrough Video <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes

 This is MT5 version, click here for BlueSwift GridRescue MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions) 

BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5  is a risk management utility MT5 EA (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as well as average dollar loss amount.

Grid rescue operating logic is very simple:

  • Track grid order series on your MT5 terminal charts (opened by other Expert/s );

  • Within each series, pairing up the latest orders with one or more earlier orders in the series to form ‘clusters’;

  • When conditions met (defined by user such as drawdown, break-even profit,...), closed these clusters with profit/ minor loss to preserve equity and keep drawdown sustainable;

Grid Rescue adapt well to wide-range of different grid/ martingale strategies(*) and market conditions. You can use this expert together with trend-follow, breakout, midnight scalper, high-frequent scalper, swing, hedgings, on FX, Gold, Indices etc., you name it.


With BlueSwift Grid Rescue, never again you have to:

 -> Losing-sleep worrying burnning all your capital - rescue can be set to kick-in as soon as the first grid order opened, so VERY UNLIKE you were to be trapped in the deep Drawdown and end-up having to All-in your deposit

 -> No more nagging your EA's authors into adding Drawdown rescue feature to their EA and hopelessly wait in their ignorance, just use my EA to manage their orders.

 -> No need to commit large intial deposit for grid / averaging / martingale EA. This means that even in black swan event, with BlueSwift presence, your loss would also much less

 -> No need to watch macro News 24/5 - Main enemy of Grid / Martingale strategies is macro-economic News, so you can instruct aggressive exiting condition for BlueSwift to timely get out or reduce exposure before News come out while still maintain profit earned


Essential features

Having use 20-30 trading experts over the last 5 years myself, I know the frustration from user perspective when it come to a poorly released EAs.

This EA is the culmination of those years of Metatrader experience - it is packed with many features required by users for a modern viable trading expert:

  • One-chart setup: do you have 5, 10, 15, ‘master’ grid EAs to manage (with different symbols)? No problem, GridRescue can track and manage them all from one chart

  • Sophisticated order close logics: BlueSwift have FIVE (5) different rescue modes (multiple bots working in parallel) which can either be used independently or in combination with one another. This allow you to customize it to suit your subscribed grid expert trading logic and risk appetite.

  • News-filter: this come with standard news filter module which allow user to specify closing condition around period near high-impact news to avoid the risk having ‘running’ grid/s when High-impact News hit the fan (which is the number one catalyst for grid strategy to blow your account).

  • Smart input parameters panel. For many EAs, users would have to specify 100+ lines of input parameters and I know this pain. Many input parameters on GridRescue have comma-separated text input format (instead of dropdown) to greatly reduce the number of paramaters user need to specified

  • Dashboard. basic dashboard that help showing the orders series opened by tracked grid expert, NewsFilter status that help provide the needed visual feedback for EA users. 

Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752485

please contact me or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support

Optimized set files for FX and Gold are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these
file with you.

---------------------

(*) Word of caution: Please note that Blueswift Grid Rescue may not be suitable for grid strategies where they do not 'reset' lotsize averaging the upcoming order after a close of some orders in series. This could lead to an insanely-big lotsize opened by your tracked grid ea and could blow the account.

It's always highly recommended to forward-test BlueSwift with your intended grid expert(s) in a demo account for a period of 2-3 months to see how your grid expert(s) behave after some part of the series opened by them were closed by BlueSwift.

(**) while this tool would reduce account blowing risk substantially, it does not guarantee 100% of no blow. Using any grid EAs will always come with margin call at some point in time (as it would depend on many factors like the tracked grid Expert trade entry's logic, the account's available margin, brokers conditions like slippage, black swan event, etc.). I highly recommend you to use BlueSwift to reduce / delay the risk of margin call and withdraw closed profit frequently or tranfer the amount to a non-grid system. BlueSwift has been tested rigorously both in backtest and forward test environment more than a year prior to release, and I am confident that it functionalities would cover most market conditions and scenarios. While using BlueSwift, if you have requirements for scenarios in trading that BlueSwift has not yet covered, please do reach out to me, I will do my best to incorporate that into this EA.





Reviews 2
Michael Schuster
1664
Michael Schuster 2025.05.08 05:53 
 

BlueSwift Grid Rescue is the must have tool for grid users. I would never use grid systems again without Grid Rescue. The support is also amazing! Thank you 🙏.

Wolfgang Rockert
2456
Wolfgang Rockert 2024.04.09 09:03 
 

After many tests I can say that Grid Rescue is a very comprehensive multi-tool. You can make settings in several stages to reduce a DD and also recover trades that are in loss. Individually adjustable for many tasks. The support is also very good and you can get help via AnyDesk, as I did. You rarely find a tool like this in mql5...

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Michael Schuster
1664
Michael Schuster 2025.05.08 05:53 
 

BlueSwift Grid Rescue is the must have tool for grid users. I would never use grid systems again without Grid Rescue. The support is also amazing! Thank you 🙏.

Wolfgang Rockert
2456
Wolfgang Rockert 2024.04.09 09:03 
 

After many tests I can say that Grid Rescue is a very comprehensive multi-tool. You can make settings in several stages to reduce a DD and also recover trades that are in loss. Individually adjustable for many tasks. The support is also very good and you can get help via AnyDesk, as I did. You rarely find a tool like this in mql5...

Duc Anh Le
1893
Reply from developer Duc Anh Le 2024.04.09 11:40
Hi mate, thank you for your kind review and ratings. I truly appreciate it. Hope my products will continue to support you in achieving great returns with your trading journey.
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