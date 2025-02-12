Strategy Constructor Pro

Strategy Constructor Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that allows users to create and customize their own trading strategies using a wide range of technical indicators and classic candlestick patterns. Developed to meet the modern requirements of automated trading in the Forex and CFD markets, it offers flexible risk management and extensive filters to optimize results.

Key Features and Benefits

Strategy Assembly from One or More Indicators Simultaneously You can trade based on a single indicator (e.g., RSI, Stochastic, or Moving Average).

Or combine several (Moving Average + ADX + Ichimoku + Bollinger Bands, etc.) to filter false signals.

The EA opens a trade (BUY or SELL) only if all selected indicators unanimously point in the same direction. Support for Over 30 Built-In Indicators Trend Indicators: Moving Average (MA), Ichimoku, ADX, Envelopes, Alligator, Parabolic SAR.

Oscillators: MACD, Stochastic, RSI, CCI, Momentum, DeMarker, OsMA, WPR, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Force Index.

Volume Indicators: MFI (Money Flow Index), Accumulation/Distribution (AD).

Bill Williams Indicators: Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Awesome Oscillator (AO), Fractals, Gator.

Other: Price Channel, Donchian Channel, ZigZag, Regression Channel (RegChannel), Standard Deviation Channel (StdDevChannel), Linear Regression Channel (LinearRegChannel).

Candlestick Patterns Full list of available patterns: Bullish: Engulfing, Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Morning Star, Piercing Line. Bearish: Engulfing, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Evening Star, Dark Cloud Cover. Neutral: Doji.

Each pattern can be enabled and configured separately for ease of testing and combining. Flexible Risk Management (Money Management) LOT_FIXED (fixed lot): allows specifying a fixed volume for each order.

LOT_RISK_BASED_ON_BALANCE (dynamic lot): calculates the risk as a percentage of the current balance, simplifying money management. Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and BreakEven Help automatically control losses and lock in profits.

Trailing Stop moves the Stop Loss in line with the price if the market moves in your favor.

BreakEven moves the trade to the opening level with a small protective buffer. Trade Filtering MinOrderDistance: specifies the minimum distance (in points) between new trades.

MinOrderTime: defines the minimum interval (in minutes) between opening positions.

MaxTrades: sets the maximum allowable number of simultaneously open trades.

MaxFilteredTrades: an additional limit on trades based on indicator signals. Displaying Trades on the Chart (ShowHistory) All trades (including history) are displayed on the MetaTrader 5 chart with the final result (profit/loss) for each position. Market Adaptability Can work on any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, etc.).

Supports a wide range of instruments: Forex pairs, metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD), and other CFDs.

How Strategy Constructor Pro Works

Tracking a New Bar The EA detects the appearance of a new candle (bar) on the specified timeframe (e.g., M15). Signal Analysis All activated indicators and patterns (if enabled) are read.

If using multiple indicators, the signals must match (logical AND). Decision Making A buy (BUY) position is opened upon a unanimous buy signal.

A sell (SELL) position is opened upon a unanimous sell signal.

If the signals diverge, the EA skips the entry. Position Management Assigned Stop Loss and Take Profit are applied.

Trailing Stop and/or BreakEven may be activated if necessary.

If free margin is insufficient, the EA may automatically reduce the lot size. Filters and Limitations The pause between trades (MinOrderTime) and minimum distance (MinOrderDistance) are considered.

The number of open positions (MaxTrades) and their filtered quota (MaxFilteredTrades) are controlled.

Who the Strategy Constructor Pro Is Suitable For

Beginners: Want to smoothly enter the field of automated trading using a ready-made universal solution.

Experienced Traders: Develop their systems based on multiple indicators and patterns and wish to automate them in MetaTrader 5.

Developers: Prefer testing multiple trading ideas without writing code from scratch.

Why Choose Strategy Constructor Pro

Flexibility of Settings Easy to enable/disable indicators, choose periods, and calculation methods (SMA, EMA, WMA, etc.).

A similar approach to candlestick patterns – each can be enabled/disabled separately. Modular Structure Trend indicators, oscillators, and patterns work autonomously but are combined by a common signal consistency condition.

Convenient for testing and combining parts of the system. Capital Management Supports fixed lot size or percentage ratio to balance.

Allows reducing lot size if margin is insufficient to avoid a Margin Call. Scalability Ability to run the EA on multiple instruments simultaneously.

Filters by time and distance help prevent excessive numbers of trades. Trade Visualization All stages (opening, closing, final profit/loss) are easily visible on the chart.

Recommendations and Testing

Timeframes M5–H1 are most popular, but H4 or D1 can be used with the appropriate logic. Trading Instruments Suitable for trading on Forex, metals, indices, stocks, crypto, and other CFDs, if the broker allows the use of EAs. Testing in MetaTrader 5 Run the Strategy Tester to check various combinations of indicators and patterns.

Optimize important parameters (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, RiskPercent, etc.).

It is recommended to start with a demo account before moving to real trading.

Installation and Launch

Download the Strategy Constructor Pro EA directly from the MQL5 Marketplace, and it will be automatically added to your trading terminal. Open the "Navigator" window in MetaTrader 5 and drag the EA to the desired chart. Configure the input parameters (LotMethod, StopLoss, TakeProfit, indicators, patterns, etc.) according to your strategy. Enable Algo Trading. The EA will then begin analyzing the market and issuing trade signals.

Support and Updates

Free updates for all Strategy Constructor Pro owners within the current version.

Support for setup and optimization via private messages on MQL5.com.

Regular addition of new features and indicators based on trader requests.

Conclusion and Important Disclaimers

Strategy Constructor Pro is a multifunctional solution for automated trading in the Forex and other financial markets, combining signals from over 30 technical indicators and popular candlestick patterns. The EA helps traders of all levels systematize and automate their trading ideas.

However, trading in financial markets involves risks. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account first and apply clear risk management.

Wishing you success in trading!

Disclaimer: The product is provided "as is." The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from using the EA. Use only trusted brokers and carefully configure the strategy parameters.



