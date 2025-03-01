Pivot Levels Pro EA

1

Pivot Levels Pro – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

Pivot Levels Pro is a multifunctional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and plots various types of Pivot levels (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, DeMark) and executes trades based on them. The EA integrates a powerful position management logic (Grid algorithm, trailing stop, break-even function) with an intuitive statistics panel displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and overall profit. Trading history is visually represented on charts with arrows and connecting lines.

This EA is ideal for traders looking to automate trading based on both classic and modern Pivot calculation methods. It is versatile, supporting both hedging and netting modes on major financial instruments, including leading currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF), precious metals such as gold (XAU/USD), oil (WTI, Brent), and top cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple). Thanks to extensive customization capabilities, users can adapt the strategy to their trading style by selecting risk level, grid depth, Pivot type, timeframe, position management parameters, and much more.

Key Features and Advantages

  1. Support for Various Pivot Types

    • Classic
    • Fibonacci
    • Camarilla
    • Woodie
    • DeMark

  2. Flexible Timeframe Settings for Pivot Calculation
    You can choose any period: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.

  3. Automatic Plotting of Levels
    The EA draws R1, R2, R3, R4, S1, S2, S3, S4, and the central Pivot level as well as their labels on your chart for clarity.

  4. Signal System and Auto Trading

    • A buy/sell signal is generated when the price crosses the calculated Pivot level.
    • Customizable delays between trades to prevent overtrading.
    • Grid support – additional positions are opened at specified price steps.

  5. Advanced Money Management

    • Fixed lot size or lot size calculated as a percentage (with adjustable risk).
    • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
    • Trailing stop with step and distance parameters.
    • Break-even function with customizable offset.

  6. Statistics Panel and Trade History

    • Displays profit for the day, week, month, and overall result.
    • Visual representation of past trades (arrows, entry/exit lines, profit/loss labels).

  7. Spread Filter Setting
    The EA refrains from trading when the spread exceeds a specified maximum, thus improving trade quality.

  8. Easy Setup and Operation
    Installation on the chart with one click, giving access to all main features and parameters through a convenient settings menu.

Description of Input Parameters

Below are the parameter groups and their functions. Each item can be configured according to your goals and strategy.

  1. Lot & Risk

    • LotMode: Method of lot calculation:
      • LOTMODE_FIXED – a fixed lot size determined by the  FixedLotSize  parameter.
      • LOTMODE_PERCENT – a percentage of the balance, calculated according to the selected  RiskLevel .
    • FixedLotSize: Fixed lot size when LOTMODE_FIXED is selected. Example: 0.01.
    • RiskLevel: Risk level when LOTMODE_PERCENT is active. Possible options:
      • RISK_LOW (1% of balance)
      • RISK_MEDIUM (2% of balance)
      • RISK_HIGH (5% of balance)

  2. Stop Loss / Take Profit

    • StopLoss: Stop Loss in points (based on broker quotes). Example: 1000.
    • TakeProfit: Take Profit in points. Example: 200.
      (Note: The EA converts StopLoss and TakeProfit values into absolute prices based on the current BID/ASK, taking into account minimum distance to stop levels.)

  3. Trailing / BreakEven

    • TrailingStop: Enable/disable trailing stop (true or false).
    • TrailingStart: The minimum amount of profit in points required to activate the trailing.
    • TrailingDistance: Distance in points from the current price to the stop-loss.
    • TrailingStep: The price increment required before the EA moves the stop-loss again.
    • BreakEven: Enable/disable the break-even function.
    • BreakEvenStart: The amount of profit in points needed to move a trade to break-even.
    • BreakEvenOffset: The offset in points from the entry price to place the break-even (to cover commissions/spread).

  4. Order Management

    • MinutesBetweenTrades: Time interval (in minutes) between trades to prevent overtrading. Default: 6.
    • MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread in points. The EA will skip trades when the current spread exceeds this value.
    • ExpertID: Magic Number for the EA. Used to identify positions opened by this EA.
    • OrderComment: The text comment for orders.

  5. Grid Settings

    • MaxGridPositions: The maximum number of orders in the grid (for each direction: BUY and SELL).
    • GridStep: The interval in points between orders when averaging/adding to positions.
      (The grid feature only works in hedging mode. In netting mode, the EA cannot open multiple trades in the same direction.)

  6. Panel / History

    • DisplayPanel: Show the statistics panel (true/false).
    • DisplayProfitStats: Display daily, weekly, monthly, and overall profit (true/false).
    • DisplayTradeHistory: Show trade history on the chart (arrows, connecting lines, profit labels) (true/false).
    • BuyTradeColor / SellTradeColor: Colors of BUY and SELL arrows on the chart.
    • TradeHistoryFontSize: Font size for trade labels (profit/loss).
    • PanelBgColor: Background color of the statistics panel.
    • PanelFontColor: Text color on the panel.
    • PanelEditBgColor: The color of value fields on the panel.

  7. Pivot Settings

    • PivotType: Type of Pivot calculation: Classic, Fibo (Fibonacci), Cam (Camarilla), Woodie, DeMark.
    • PivotTimeframe: The timeframe for Pivot calculation (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.).
    • DrawPivotLines: Show Pivot lines on the chart (true/false).
    • PivotExtendDays: Extend the Pivot lines forward (in chart days) for better visibility.
    • ShowLineLabels: Display labels on the plotted lines (true/false).
    • PivotColorP, PivotColorR, PivotColorS: Colors of P, R (Resistance), and S (Support) lines.
    • PivotLineStyle: Line style (solid, dotted, etc.).
    • PivotLineWidth: Thickness of the Pivot lines.

How the EA Works

  1. Pivot Level Calculation

    • The EA calculates Pivot levels (P, R1, R2, R3, R4, S1, S2, S3, S4) according to the selected type and timeframe whenever a new bar is formed.
    • For DeMark, special levels are calculated (P, R1, S1) using the DeMark method.

  2. Generating Trading Signals

    • If the current average price (between BID and ASK) is above the central level P (or per any other chosen logic), a BUY signal appears.
    • If the price is below P, a SELL signal appears.
    • The EA checks filters: MaxSpread, MinutesBetweenTrades, available margin, etc.
    • If all conditions are satisfied, a market order is sent.

  3. Position Management

    • Stop Loss / Take Profit are set in points; the EA automatically calculates SL and TP prices.
    • Trailing Stop: when the price moves TrailingStart points in profit, dynamic SL adjustment is activated (TrailingDistance, TrailingStep).
    • BreakEven: upon reaching BreakEvenStart points in profit, the EA can move SL to break-even (considering the Offset).
    • Grid (hedging mode only): when the price reaches GridStep points away from the previous order, additional positions may be opened in the same direction (up to MaxGridPositions).

  4. Panel and On-Chart History

    • When DisplayPanel is enabled, the EA draws a mini-panel in the top-left corner (with customizable colors).
    • In DisplayTradeHistory mode, trades are visualized on the chart: entry/exit arrows, dotted lines, and P/L labels for closed positions.

Usage Recommendations

  • Account and Timeframe: The EA works with any instrument and timeframe. H1 is often used for Pivot level calculations.
  • Risk Settings: Take instrument volatility and capital management principles into account. For large StopLoss values, adjust your lot size accordingly.
  • Spread: Preferably use accounts with a low spread (ECN/STP) or trade during periods of moderate volatility.
  • Testing: Before using on a live account, test in the Strategy Tester (including visual mode) and optimize key parameters.
  • Compatibility: Works in both hedging (unlimited trades in both directions) and netting (only one trade per direction on an instrument) modes.

Markets and Instruments

Pivot Levels Pro works exceptionally well on various financial markets:

  • Major Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD
  • Cross-Currency Pairs: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
  • Precious Metals: Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD)
  • Oil Markets: WTI Crude (CL), Brent Crude (BRENT)
  • Leading Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), Litecoin (LTCUSD), Ripple (XRPUSD)

Conclusion

Pivot Levels Pro is a comprehensive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, combining powerful Pivot level calculation tools, flexible order management, and an intuitive statistics panel. It suits both beginner and experienced traders looking to trade off well-established support and resistance levels, automating routine tasks such as placing stop-losses, moving trades to break-even, configuring grids, and more.

If you are looking for a reliable assistant for Pivot-level-based trading on currency pairs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, Pivot Levels Pro is an excellent choice. Use this EA with proper money management and clear trading rules, and it can become an important component of your trading system.

Filter:
Kevin Joseph Dempsey
446
Kevin Joseph Dempsey 2025.06.13 04:50 
 

Simply don't work. Save your money.

Yes, I did optimize it on all major pairs and it crashed out on all of them.

Vladimir Shumikhin
3249
Reply from developer Vladimir Shumikhin 2025.06.13 16:34
The expert advisor has been tested and is functioning correctly, but there may be some nuances related to its settings and usage. To assist you more accurately, could you please clarify the following: Which trading pairs did you use the EA with? Did you optimize the parameters before running it on your account? What spread and timeframe are you using? Are there any errors or warnings in the journal? Please also note that the EA includes a spread filter — if the spread is too high, it may not open trades. This is intended to protect you from entering trades under unfavorable conditions. If you are new to using expert advisors, I’ll be happy to help you get everything set up correctly — just send me some screenshots or a description of the settings you used. Best regards,
Vladimir
Reply to review