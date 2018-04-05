Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging.





P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!!

!!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!