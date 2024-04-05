Advisor Description

Goldix EA is designed for automated trading on any currency instruments, with a particular focus on gold trading (XAUUSD). It is based on a combined logic of Keltner Channel and EMA (Exponential Moving Average) indicators, supplemented by flexible risk management settings and a built-in trailing stop. The advisor can operate at any time, and if necessary, trading can be limited to specific hours using a special time filter.

1. Key Features and Operating Logic

1. Combination of Keltner Channel and EMA indicators

- Two EMAs are used (fast and slow), as well as the average range (similar to the Keltner Channel logic).

- Buy signals are generated when the price exceeds the upper channel boundary and is above the slow EMA; sell signals are generated when the lower boundary is broken and the price is below the slow EMA.

2. Position Management

- Built-in Trailing Stop (floating stop). After the price reaches a specified profit level, the stop-loss begins to trail, helping to protect profits during market reversals.

- Ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.

3. Time Filter

- Optionally, you can enable time-based trading restrictions: set the hours and minutes for the start and end of trading.

- This helps to exclude periods of low liquidity or high volatility.

4. Flexible Money Management System

- FixedLot: a fixed volume (lot).

- RiskPercent: a dynamic lot, calculated as a percentage of free margin.

- Automatic check for sufficient funds to open a trade and compliance with permissible volumes (min/max lot, lot step).

5. Additional Features

- MaxSpread: spread limit. If the current spread is higher than the specified value, the advisor will not open a trade.

- PrintDebug: output of extended information to the journal for easier analysis of operation.

- ShowHistoryDeals: when this option is enabled, trades (entry/exit history) are displayed directly on the chart.

2. Input Parameters

Timeframe Settings

- Timeframe — timeframe selection (default PERIOD_CURRENT ).

1. Indicator Settings

- KeltnerPeriod — period for calculating the averaged range.

- EMAFastPeriod — period for the fast EMA.

- EMASlowPeriod — period for the slow EMA.

2. Trade Settings

- TradeDirection:

• TRADE_BOTH (trading in both directions),

• TRADE_ONLY_BUY (buy only),

• TRADE_ONLY_SELL (sell only).

- FixedLot — fixed lot (used if UseRiskPercent = false ).

- StopLossPips — stop-loss size in points (0 = no stop-loss).

- TakeProfitPips — take-profit size in points (0 = no take-profit).

- MaxSlippage — maximum allowable slippage in points.

- MaxSpread — maximum allowable spread (0 = no limit).

- MagicNumber — unique number for identifying the advisor's positions.

- TradeComment — arbitrary comment for trades.

3. TrailingStopSettings

- TrailingTrigger — profit level (in points) at which the trailing stop is activated.

- TrailingStop — distance (in points) from the current price to the stop-loss.

- TrailingStep — step (in points) by which the stop-loss will be trailed as profit increases.

4. Time Filter Settings

- UseTimeFilter — use of the time filter (on/off).

- StartHour, StartMinute — trading start time.

- EndHour, EndMinute — trading end time.

5. Money Management

- UseRiskPercent — enable lot calculation mode based on the percentage of free margin.

- RiskPercent — risk amount in percentage, if the previous parameter is enabled.

6. Additional Settings

- PrintDebug — whether to output detailed messages to the journal.

- ShowHistoryDeals — whether to display historical trades on the chart.

- ColorBuyDeals, ColorSellDeals — colors for displaying buys and sells.

- FontSizeForDeals — font size when displaying profit/loss on the chart.

3. Usage Recommendations

1. Trading Instruments

- Suitable for any currency pairs, but shows the greatest advantages when trading gold (XAUUSD).

2. Deposit and Risk

- The size of the initial deposit directly depends on the Money Management settings used and the broker's conditions.

- When working with percentage risk, it is recommended to carefully adjust RiskPercent (for example, from 1% to 2%).

3. Position Management

- Make sure that StopLoss and TakeProfit are realistic for the chosen instrument and market conditions.

- The trailing stop (Trailing Stop) helps to preserve part of the profit if the trend changes.

4. Advisor Advantages

- Full Automation: opens and manages trades without trader intervention.

- Flexible Settings: fine-tuning of parameters for different market conditions.

- Risk Control: choice between a fixed lot or automatic calculation based on the percentage of free margin.

- Convenient Analysis: trade history can be visually displayed on the chart, simplifying the analysis of entries and exits.

5. Important Notes

- Past testing results do not guarantee similar results in the future.

- Before using on a real account, it is recommended to conduct testing on a demo account and ensure that the strategy meets your expectations and risk tolerance.

