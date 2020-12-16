CrashBandicoot

1

The Crash BandiCoot works on the Crash 1000 and Crash 500 index which is available on the Binary.com or Deriv.com platforms. The EA uses the Awesome and Accelerator Oscillators to enter and exit trades on the 1minute (M1) time frame. The minimum lot size is 0.2 for Crash 1000 and Crash 500. The EA works best on a VPS. Minimum account size should be $200. 

How it works:
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1. Entry : After a spike(only), the EA looks at the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator for a green bars respectively. A buy trade is executed.

2. Exit:    The EA looks for a red bar on either the Awesome Oscillator or Accelerator oscillator, The buy trade is closed.

PS: The EA works best when price is at support levels which limits the spike down occurrences.

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Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
CrashAlert
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
Crash 1000 Alert is an indicator that alerts trader when price is in the CRASH ZONE. The defaults settings work best only on Crash 1000 Index but  are also fully customizable.   How to use:   When price enters the crash zone, the indicator will send out messages of a potential crash. Traders can use this info to enter sell trades and capitalize on the spike down. Notifications and alerts are sent to your  mobile device and platforms respectively. NB: please make sure notifications are enabled
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Twenty pips a trade
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
20 Pips per trade - Componding strategy, This indicator will send you alerts when certain conditions are met together with entry price as well as exit prices. Al you have to do is take the trade with proper risk management. The compounding strategy works as follows :  Trade Pairs : This indicator will work best on any currency pairs but has been optimized for the follow :  , EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/USD. Using this indicator on other trading instruments will work but is not advised. Comp
Gold Reaper Scalper
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicators
Gold Reaper Scalper. This is a simple indicator that will help you in scalping gold. It will eliminate the waiting for a setup which will give you more time to do other things. This indicator works best on 5 minute and 15 minute charts. Arrows will appear indicating direction of price. Use proper risk management when entering and exiting trades. Works best on GOLD.
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Glauber Gabriel
30
Glauber Gabriel 2021.03.26 00:52 
 

I am only prejudice, and there is no way to recover, with martingale or another method. Too bad.

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