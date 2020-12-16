CrashBandicoot

The Crash BandiCoot works on the Crash 1000 and Crash 500 index which is available on the Binary.com or Deriv.com platforms. The EA uses the Awesome and Accelerator Oscillators to enter and exit trades on the 1minute (M1) time frame. The minimum lot size is 0.2 for Crash 1000 and Crash 500. The EA works best on a VPS. Minimum account size should be $200.

How it works:

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1. Entry : After a spike(only), the EA looks at the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator for a green bars respectively. A buy trade is executed.

2. Exit: The EA looks for a red bar on either the Awesome Oscillator or Accelerator oscillator, The buy trade is closed.

PS: The EA works best when price is at support levels which limits the spike down occurrences.