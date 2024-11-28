LENA Scalp
- Experts
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Cence Jk OizeijoozzisaA Forex market specialist with over 7 years of experience in the field. Expert in programming and developing Expert Advisors (EAs).
For advice before purchasing or collaborating, you can contact us via the following methods:
Email : Ebtrade.tk@gmail.com
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 27 February 2025
- Activations: 10
LENA Scalp
With advanced stop-loss technology utilizing artificial intelligence, Lena Expert Advisor provides an innovative trading experience.
Lena’s robot avoids large stop-loss levels, Martingale, and grid trading. Instead, it features a dynamic stop-loss system that adapts to market conditions.
AI-driven analysis supports identifying key market opportunities, aligning with its carefully designed strategy.
This automated trading solution is based on a robust, well-tested approach crafted by experienced traders, offering reliability and efficiency.
It does not use a large loss limit, whenever it detects that the order is not valid for activation, it exits at the lowest loss, and closes the trade (which is an artificial intelligence detection) in the live account.
If you purchase the full version, a free copy of Hijack will be sent to you
HiJack : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133565 150% profit in less than a month
Follow how it works on this account. = 7,715% profit Runtime of over 8 months- settings low risk-
Account Number :21756797
Password : 123456789PP
Server : ICMarketsSC-Demo02
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Strategy Highlights
- No Martingale, grid trading, or any other risky trading.
- Found the best orders from all sites for the most valid orders in gold. Smart stop loss according to valid orders
- Works at all market hours. No need to stop during important news hours
- Everything is managed by artificial intelligence
- How does the smart stop loss work? When a buy stop or sell stop is activated, at the same moment, the AI checks every 10 seconds to validate the order. If it is confirmed, it is valid, meaning the price will pass through it. However, if the buy stop or sell stop loses its validation during its activation, the AI determines it is no longer valid, meaning the price will not pass through it. The robot will then close the trade at the best possible and minimal loss.
- Try it yourself. No further explanation needed.
- AI-Driven Trade Management:
Use AI for Stop Loss positioning
SL, and Entry modes
Full manual mode with AI analysis support
OPEN AI API KEY - API KEYS OPEN AI are sent to each customer to connect to the server.
- What model of artificial intelligence?
GPT-4o-Mini - FREE
GPT-4o-Free - FREE
o1-Mini - FREE
Recommendations:
- Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe = 1H
- Capital min = $100
- Broker = Any
- Account type = any, lower spread preferred
- Leverage = 1:100 more
- VPS = preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
- The SET file is in the comments section. = Download Settings FILE
- Important point: First, set the chart time to 1 hour.
- The auto trading button must be active before that.
- Place the robot in the chart and set your own settings.
- When the robot places orders,
- you must delete the first ones yourself so that the robot can connect to the server.
- And then just wait for the best orders to be issued.
- Do not change the chart time in any way.
- In the test Stratgy, the smart stop-loss strategy controlled by artificial intelligence does not work
- 5 hours left before the market closes on Friday, if you have any, delete it.
- Send a message after purchase to receive your own file,
24-hour support. Easy installation. Suitable for beginners and professionals.
I’ve been following this expert for two months. I bought it a week ago. It’s great. I think it’s a safe and profitable purchase.