LENA Scalp

With advanced stop-loss technology utilizing artificial intelligence, Lena Expert Advisor provides an innovative trading experience.

Lena’s robot avoids large stop-loss levels, Martingale, and grid trading. Instead, it features a dynamic stop-loss system that adapts to market conditions.

AI-driven analysis supports identifying key market opportunities, aligning with its carefully designed strategy.

This automated trading solution is based on a robust, well-tested approach crafted by experienced traders, offering reliability and efficiency.

It does not use a large loss limit, whenever it detects that the order is not valid for activation, it exits at the lowest loss, and closes the trade (which is an artificial intelligence detection) in the live account.

If you purchase the full version, a free copy of Hijack will be sent to you

HiJack : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133565 150% profit in less than a month

Follow how it works on this account. = 7,715% profit Runtime of over 8 months- settings low risk- Account Number :21756797 Password : 123456789PP Server : ICMarketsSC-Demo02 ------------------------------------------------

Strategy Highlights

No Martingale, grid trading, or any other risky trading.

Found the best orders from all sites for the most valid orders in gold. Smart stop loss according to valid orders

Works at all market hours. No need to stop during important news hours

Everything is managed by artificial intelligence

How does the smart stop loss work? When a buy stop or sell stop is activated, at the same moment, the AI checks every 10 seconds to validate the order. If it is confirmed, it is valid, meaning the price will pass through it. However, if the buy stop or sell stop loses its validation during its activation, the AI determines it is no longer valid, meaning the price will not pass through it. The robot will then close the trade at the best possible and minimal loss.

When a buy stop or sell stop is activated, at the same moment, the AI checks every 10 seconds to validate the order. If it is confirmed, it is valid, meaning the price will pass through it. However, if the buy stop or sell stop loses its validation during its activation, the AI determines it is no longer valid, meaning the price will not pass through it. The robot will then close the trade at the best possible and minimal loss. Try it yourself. No further explanation needed.

AI-Driven Trade Management:

Flexible AI operation modes for precise trade control:

Use AI for Stop Loss positioning

SL, and Entry modes

Full manual mode with AI analysis support

OPEN AI API KEY - API KEYS OPEN AI are sent to each customer to connect to the server.

What model of artificial intelligence?

GPT-4o-Plus -You have to pay $15 per month to keep the Pro model active.( FOR ALL USER FREE)GPT-4o-Mini - FREEGPT-4o-Free - FREEo1-Mini - FREE





Recommendations: Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe = 1H

Capital min = $100

Broker = Any

Account type = any, lower spread preferred

Leverage = 1:100 more

VPS = preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS Setup The SET file is in the comments section. = Download Settings FILE

Important point: First, set the chart time to 1 hour.

The auto trading button must be active before that.

Place the robot in the chart and set your own settings.

When the robot places orders,

you must delete the first ones yourself so that the robot can connect to the server.

And then just wait for the best orders to be issued.

Do not change the chart time in any way .

In the test Stratgy, the smart stop-loss strategy controlled by artificial intelligence does not work

5 hours left before the market closes on Friday, if you have any, delete it.





Send a message after purchase to receive your own file, 24-hour support. Easy installation. Suitable for beginners and professionals.





