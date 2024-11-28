LENA Scalp

4.4

 LENA Scalp

 

With advanced stop-loss technology utilizing artificial intelligence, Lena Expert Advisor provides an innovative trading experience.

Lena’s robot avoids large stop-loss levels, Martingale, and grid trading. Instead, it features a dynamic stop-loss system that adapts to market conditions.

AI-driven analysis supports identifying key market opportunities, aligning with its carefully designed strategy.

This automated trading solution is based on a robust, well-tested approach crafted by experienced traders, offering reliability and efficiency.

It does not use a large loss limit, whenever it detects that the order is not valid for activation, it exits at the lowest loss, and closes the trade (which is an artificial intelligence detection) in the live account.

     

     If you purchase the full version, a free copy of Hijack will be sent to you

     HiJack : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133565      150% profit in less than a month

     

    

 Follow how it works on this account.  = 7,715% profit  Runtime of over 8 months- settings low risk-

Account Number :21756797

Password : 123456789PP

Server : ICMarketsSC-Demo02

------------------------------------------------

Strategy Highlights

  • No Martingale, grid trading, or any other risky trading.
  • Found the best orders from all sites for the most valid orders in gold. Smart stop loss according to valid orders
  • Works at all market hours. No need to stop during important news hours
  • Everything is managed by artificial intelligence
  • How does the smart stop loss work?  When a buy stop or sell stop is activated, at the same moment, the AI checks every 10 seconds to validate the order. If it is confirmed, it is valid, meaning the price will pass through it. However, if the buy stop or sell stop loses its validation during its activation, the AI determines it is no longer valid, meaning the price will not pass through it. The robot will then close the trade at the best possible and minimal loss.
  • Try it yourself. No further explanation needed.
  • AI-Driven Trade Management: 
            Flexible AI operation modes for precise trade control:

            Use AI for Stop Loss positioning
            SL, and Entry modes
            Full manual mode with AI analysis support

           OPEN AI API KEY -   API KEYS OPEN AI are sent to each customer to connect to the server.

  • What model of artificial intelligence?
           GPT-4o-Plus -You have to pay $15 per month to keep the Pro model active.( FOR ALL USER FREE)
           GPT-4o-Mini - FREE
           GPT-4o-Free - FREE
            o1-Mini - FREE


 Recommendations:

  • Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD) 
  • Timeframe = 1H
  • Capital min = $100
  • Broker = Any 
  • Account type = any, lower spread preferred
  • Leverage = 1:100 more 
  • VPS = preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
       Setup
  • The SET file is in the comments section. = Download Settings FILE
  • Important point: First, set the chart time to 1 hour.
  • The auto trading button must be active before that.
  • Place the robot in the chart and set your own settings.
  • When the robot places orders,
  • you must delete the first ones yourself so that the robot can connect to the server.
  • And then just wait for the best orders to be issued.
  • Do not change the chart time in any way.
  • In the test Stratgy, the smart stop-loss strategy controlled by artificial intelligence does not work
  • 5 hours left before the market closes on Friday, if you have any, delete it.

  • Send a message after purchase to receive your own file,

          24-hour support. Easy installation. Suitable for beginners and professionals.


    Reviews 8
    xiiyu
    21
    xiiyu 2025.02.02 18:03 
     

    I’ve been following this expert for two months. I bought it a week ago. It’s great. I think it’s a safe and profitable purchase.

    Emmanuel Anthony
    76
    Emmanuel Anthony 2025.01.18 14:19 
     

    I started using the EA in Jan and Im very happy for the customer support and the healthy risk management of the ea. Im sick an tired of losing money and blowing accounts and so far so good with this ea. Im hoping to be a long term user.

    Patrickstemmler
    29
    Patrickstemmler 2025.01.16 14:18 
     

    Ein Klasse Produkt mit tollen Gewinnen. Auch der Hersteller ist sehr zuverlässig und gibt einen guten Support.

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    Filter:
    Jason Chang
    452
    Jason Chang 2025.05.04 03:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kin
    117
    Kin 2025.04.21 08:40 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    xiiyu
    21
    xiiyu 2025.02.02 18:03 
     

    I’ve been following this expert for two months. I bought it a week ago. It’s great. I think it’s a safe and profitable purchase.

    Emmanuel Anthony
    76
    Emmanuel Anthony 2025.01.18 14:19 
     

    I started using the EA in Jan and Im very happy for the customer support and the healthy risk management of the ea. Im sick an tired of losing money and blowing accounts and so far so good with this ea. Im hoping to be a long term user.

    Patrickstemmler
    29
    Patrickstemmler 2025.01.16 14:18 
     

    Ein Klasse Produkt mit tollen Gewinnen. Auch der Hersteller ist sehr zuverlässig und gibt einen guten Support.

    Alexander Seidel
    1482
    Alexander Seidel 2025.01.15 19:46 
     

    Bin froh das ich nur die Mietversion gekauft habe. Das Ding ist eine Frechheit und an Einfachheit nicht zu überbieten. Wenn es wenigstens Gewinne abliefern würde. Ich habe heute 1 Trade der seit Tagen offen ist geschlossen und damit 50% des Kapitals verloren… Bessere Scalper gibt es schon für 30usd zu kaufen… ohne den ganze chatgpt Kram 😬

    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    1711
    Reply from developer Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa 2025.03.16 10:40
    Dear friend, you must have used the wrong settings. Since the loss limit is 50 pips, it is not possible for this volume to be in loss.
    Uta Dinse
    23
    Uta Dinse 2025.01.06 22:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    1711
    Reply from developer Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa 2025.01.14 20:57
    Thank you for your comment.
    Lord.Gordon
    19
    Lord.Gordon 2025.01.03 10:45 
     

    Arbeitet toll, wie vom Hersteller erklärt und zuvor im live gesehen. Hat meine Meinung zu Ea Robotern positiv verändert.

    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    1711
    Reply from developer Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa 2025.01.03 11:27
    It's great that you have a positive opinion.
    Reply to review