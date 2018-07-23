GridderEA Pro

3.83

It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart.

The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level.

The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs.


Information

Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results.

Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account.

For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 for each pair to work safely.

Please keep in your mind this is a grid system. It means, the expert can open for each pair 10 or more orders. If you use more than one pair to trade, make sure your broker can accept to open proportionate orders at the same time.

Expert auto select chart and time frame to run. For backtesting set H1 time frame!!!


Parameters

      All information about parameters you can see on blog.
  • Type Operation Mode - Mode to working expert.
  • Pairs To Use - Use input pair(s) or chart pair to trade.
  • Manual Pairs Trade - Input pairs to trade.
  • Open Orders In Loss - Make grid of orders.
  • Step For Next Order (Value $/Lot) - Step for orders in loss.
  • Type Of Progress Step - Type of step.
  • Type Of Close In Profit Orders - Type to close orders in profit.
  • Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in profit.
  • Type Of Close In Loss Orders - Type to close orders in loss.
  • Target Close In Loss (Value $/Lot) - Target to close orders in loss.
  • Use Percentage Loss Close - Percentage equity to close in loss.
  • Percentage Equity Close - Level of percintage equity.
  • Use Emergency Mode - Use emergency mode in strong trend.
  • Orders For Partial Close In Profit (0=Not Use) - Orders to start emergency partial close in profit.
  • Orders For Hedge Order (0=Not Use) - Orders to start emergency place hedge order.
  • Orders For Partial Close In Loss (0=Not Use) - Orders to start emergency partial close in loss.
  • Use Preset Emergency Value - Use preet value for emergency operations.
  • Use Auto Lot Size - Type of money management.
  • Risk Factor For Auto Lot - Risk factor for auto money management.
  • Manual Lot Size - Lot size for manually money management.
  • Type Of Progress Lot - Type of next lot size.
  • Max Orders Per Pair (0=Not Use) - Maximum opened orders for each pair.
  • Max Lot Per Pair (0=Not Use) - Maximum order lot size for each pair.
  • Max Multiplier Lot Per Pair (0=Not Use) - Maximum multiplier for lot progress.
  • Use Time Window - Time to start and stop trade expert.
  • Time Start Trade - Time start trade.
  • Time Stop Trade - Time stop trade.
  • Show Info On Chart - Show information of groups on the chart.
  • Size Fonts Of Info - Size of fonts on the chart information.
  • Color Of Titles - color on the screen.
  • Color Of Info - color on the screen.
  • Color Of Line Titles - color on the screen.
  • Color Of Line 1 - color of line 1 on screen.
  • Color Of Line 2 - color of line 2 on screen.
  • Position 'Orders' Info - Position for orders information on the screen.
  • Position 'PnL' Info - Position for PnL information on screen.
  • Position 'Close' Info - Position fro close level information on screen.
  • Position 'History' Info - Position for history results information on the screen.
  • Position 'Maximum' Info - Position for maximum levels on screen.
  • Position 'Spread' Info - Position for spread information on the screen.
  • Max Accepted Spread (0=Not Check) - Max spread.
  • Max Opened Orders (0=Not Limit) - Max orders.
  • Max Accepted Slippage - Max slippage.
  • Orders' ID (0=Generate Automatic) - Orders' ID.
  • Set Automatically Chart To Use - Auto select chart to run expert.
  • Print Log Report - Print information in log file.
  • Use Completed Bars - Use completed bar to make operation.
  • Comment For Orders - Comment for orders.


Reviews 6
Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2020.08.12 08:19 
 

EA is doing well. Test the EA in the live account for a few weeks. It is important to adjust the account size accordingly. A higher DD is to be expected. A version for MT5 would also be nice.

Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.01.08 19:12 
 

Thanks for free.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:13 
 

Nice.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Utilities
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This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend. If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount —How many bars used to show the line. MAperiods —Period of Movin
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DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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iSTOCH in iMA is an indicator which applies the stochastic changes to the iMA. Changes are reflected by altering the moving average colors. It is a useful tool to see easily the upsides or downsides of the stochastic. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods - iMA period. MA_Method - iMA method. K_Period - K line period. D_Period - D line period. Slowind - slowing. STOCH_MA_METHOD - averaging method for MA. PriceField - price (Low/High or Close/Close). STOCH_LevelUp - uptre
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4.67 (3)
Experts
It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached. Can set time open and close orders based day of year or day of week. Expert can send market orders and pending (stop or limit). Each order can placed with take profit and stop loss. There is option to use trailing stop loss and break even. Expert can manage only own orders or all orders of account. Information about the expert's parameters can find on the blog .
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Nikolaos Pantzos
3.63 (8)
Experts
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies to make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. The expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders. The expert can use a maximum of 5 currencies to make 10 pairs and make 30 couples. It is important the order of currencies is from the strongest to the weakest. Strongest... EUR/GBP/AUD/NZD/USD/CAD/CHF/JPY ...weakest. Canto inputs minimum of thr
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SailSystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, this expert is sensitive and depend on broker's slipping. Expert parameters UseVi
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MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
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Filter:
Tomi Luv
918
Tomi Luv 2025.01.03 02:27 
 

Still testing on demo. So far seems to work.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:13 
 

Nice.

Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2020.08.12 08:19 
 

EA is doing well. Test the EA in the live account for a few weeks. It is important to adjust the account size accordingly. A higher DD is to be expected. A version for MT5 would also be nice.

Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.01.08 19:12 
 

Thanks for free.

Gustavo Adolfo Lacayo Torres
1264
Gustavo Adolfo Lacayo Torres 2019.11.14 16:26 
 

too risky, in a week the negative float went to -40% and kept increasing

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2019.10.01 23:44 
 

Wow, one of the most impressive results in backtesting! Looks very promising, and quite versatile with the parameters.

One of the best features is the one chart but multiple pairs.

Forward test commenced...

Definitely the EA for those that like gridders - I highly recommend!

The author demonstrates his excellent knowledge and virtuosity by creating such a versatile and powerful tool with such good potential.

And his generosity in sharing the product and source code for FREE exemplifies his strong personality and sense of humanity!

DON'T BUY ANOTHER EA UNTIL YOU HAVE TRIED THIS ONE!

UPDATE: Too many trades, too aggressive. Tried to reduce the pairs traded, and error occurred with EA recognising "GBPNZD" as "GBPNZ" and unable to trade. Developer notified.

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