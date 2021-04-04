ExincExp

Hello dear traders!

I present to your attention the ExincExp trading robot.
The robot is based on the Price Action "Outside Bar" trading strategy.

The Expert Advisor is designed for the H1 timeframe, best suited for the EUR-USD pair.
There will be not many trades, but filtering them very well, which will make only the most accurate market entries for you. The robot calculates and places stop-loss and take-profit on its own. Also, it is not based on any indicators, the EA takes all information from a clean chart.

The robot has 2 input parameters (Risk) and (MaxSpread), this is your preferred risk from the deposit (by default 1%) and the maximum spread at which the robot will work (20 by default). Further, the robot calculates the lot itself and enters the market when a signal appears. The robot should be tested using the "At open prices" model.
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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