Hello dear traders!





I present to your attention the ExincExp trading robot.

The robot is based on the Price Action "Outside Bar" trading strategy.





The Expert Advisor is designed for the H1 timeframe, best suited for the EUR-USD pair.

There will be not many trades, but filtering them very well, which will make only the most accurate market entries for you. The robot calculates and places stop-loss and take-profit on its own. Also, it is not based on any indicators, the EA takes all information from a clean chart.





The robot has 2 input parameters (Risk) and (MaxSpread), this is your preferred risk from the deposit (by default 1%) and the maximum spread at which the robot will work (20 by default). Further, the robot calculates the lot itself and enters the market when a signal appears. The robot should be tested using the "At open prices" model.