Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4

The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4!


Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically.

What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades with precision, and now open recovery trades in both same and opposite directions based on customizable conditions. Whether you are a scalper, swing trader, or algo developer, UDR amplifies your edge with intelligent automation.

Key Features That Make UDR a Game-Changer

Smart Drawdown Recovery Engine

Automatic Activation triggers recovery trades when losses hit your defined threshold, such as 500 pips, fully customizable. Dynamic Trailing TP adjusts Take Profit to trail market price, turning losses into potential wins without manual intervention. Independent Recovery Control lets you apply recovery to all open positions across all symbols or limit to the chart’s symbol with ApplyRecoveryToAllOpenPositions.

Flexible Recovery Trades in Same and Opposite Directions

Dual Recovery Options include Same Direction Recovery to open trades in the same direction as the original position, such as buy for a buy, to leverage trends, and Opposite Direction Recovery to open trades in the opposite direction, such as sell for a buy, to hedge reversals.

Smart Activation Conditions start with Loss Threshold to trigger recovery at a specified pip loss, like 500 pips. SMA vs. Bollinger Bands opens buy, same or opposite, when SMA is above the middle Bollinger Band or sell when below, with customizable timeframe, period, and deviation. RSI Levels open buy, same or opposite, when RSI < 25 or sell when RSI > 75, with customizable timeframe and period, plus detailed logging for transparency. Combined Conditions support RecoveryStartPips + SMA_BB or RecoveryStartPips + RSI for precise entries.

Smart Direction Logic prioritizes indicator signals from RSI or SMA_BB when both recovery types are enabled; for loss-based triggers, same-direction recovery takes priority. One Recovery Per Symbol limits to one recovery trade per symbol to prevent over-trading.

Customizable Lot Sizes offer fixed multipliers like same, double, or triple original lot, or equity-based sizing such as 50% of equity risk. Recovery Stop-Loss provides optional stop-loss for recovery trades, like 500 pips, to cap risk in volatile markets.

Advanced Closing Options let you close all positions, recovery only, initial only, both initial and recovery, or a percentage of recovery volume, such as 50%, when profit targets are met. Precise Position Tracking follows initial and recovery trade relationships for accurate closing, such as CloseInitialAndRecovery.

Multi-Symbol Recovery Mode

Portfolio-Wide or Symbol-Specific application covers recovery, trailing TP, or break-even to all open positions or focuses on the current chart’s symbol, independently controlled. Comprehensive Management handles Forex, Gold, BTC, indices, and more with tailored pip calculations for accuracy.

Break-Even Protection Built-In

Automatic Break-Even sets TP to break-even at a specified loss threshold, like 100 pips, preventing full losses. Flexible Application applies to all positions or the chart’s symbol with BreakEvenAllOpenPositions. Trailing Priority deactivates break-even if trailing TP is active, ensuring optimal profit locking.

Dynamic Trailing TP Adjustment

Intelligent TP Movement activates trailing TP at a loss threshold, such as 500 pips, and adjusts only when beneficial. Independent Control applies to all positions or the chart’s symbol with ApplyTrailingTPToAllOpenPositions. Profit Locking secures gains during recovery while minimizing risk.

Ultra-Flexible Configuration

Enable or Disable Features independently for trailing TP, break-even, same-direction recovery, opposite-direction recovery, and recovery stop-loss. Custom Pip Thresholds set loss, profit, and stop-loss triggers to match your risk profile. Indicator Timeframes configure SMA_BB or RSI on any timeframe with customizable periods and deviations.

Closing Options choose to close all positions, recovery only, initial only, both, or partial recovery volume. Lot Size Flexibility uses fixed multipliers or equity-based sizing for recovery trades. Detailed Logging monitors RSI conditions, trade triggers, and position tracking for full transparency.

Blazing Fast Execution

Optimized for MT4, it runs seamlessly on every tick with no lag or clutter. Universal Compatibility works with any broker, including prop firm accounts, and adapts to all market types.

What’s New in v2.7 (2025 Final Edition)

Daily Loss Limiter – automatically pauses the EA if daily loss hits your set % (default 10%)

Separate Trailing TP for Initial trades ONLY – recovery trades no longer get messed up

Independent Break-Even for Initial AND Recovery trades – full control

Classic Trailing Stop on Recovery trades (profit side) – locks in gains like a pro

Full “When Recovery SL Hit” closing options – close initial + recovery, partial, etc.

Bulletproof universal GetPip() – now works perfectly on XAUUSD, BTCUSD, indices, JPY pairs on every broker in 2025+

Recommended defaults as inputs

Who Is It For?

Manual Traders add insurance against losses with automated recovery and protection. Grid and Martingale Users enhance strategies with smart same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. Bot Traders integrate a failsafe system to protect every trade. All Serious Traders focus on long-term profitability and capital preservation.

Why UDR? A single bad trade can erase months of progress. UDR gives you control, protection, and recovery even in high-volatility markets. Turn your biggest losers into break-even exits, smaller losses, or wins with intelligent same- or opposite-direction recovery trades. That is not just strategy, that is sustainability.

Performance You Can Trust

100+ Optimizations build it for MT4 with precise pip handling for EURUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and more. Reliable Execution adapts to each symbol’s pip structure for maximum accuracy.

One-Time Setup. Lifetime Benefits. Install UDR, configure your preferences, and let it run as your 24/7 risk manager, trade guardian, and profit booster. Set it once and enjoy lifelong protection.

Important Notes

Trade Management Only means UDR does not open initial trades; it manages and recovers existing ones. Universal Compatibility works on any timeframe and with any broker. Demo Testing Recommended to test in a demo account and fine-tune parameters for your strategy.

