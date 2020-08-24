LayerStop

LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss.

No specific conditions are used to open pending order.

Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart.

Suitable for News High Impact.

If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart and attach again in chart.

Thank you.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Norhisham Mohd Rudin
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Technical analysis based on indicators Moving Average, ATR, Candle bar and Volume. From manual trading to auto trading. Sometime win, sometime loss too.. prefer frame time M1 Conditions of Generation of Signals Buy 1. Close prices of the analyzed bar is above the Slow Moving Average indicator. 2. Fast Moving Average indicator is above the Slow Moving Average indicator. 3. Volume value of the analyzed bar is above X. 4. ATR value of the analyzed bar showing rising. 5. Price close of the analyzed
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Technical analysis based on indicators Bollinger Band, ATR, RSI, and Volume. Sometime win, sometime loss. Martingale. Hidden Stoploss. prefer frame time M5 Buy Trade Rules: When a squeeze BB is formed, # rsi above 50, # Ask above BB Main line # ATR is rising, # volume above minima_volume. Stoploss (hidden) : Lower line BB (apply to low) Sell Trade Rules: When a squeeze BB is formed, # rsi below 50, # Ask below BB Main line, # ATR is rising, # volume above minima_volume. Stoploss  (hidden
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