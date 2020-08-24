LayerStop
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 August 2020
- Activations: 5
LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss.
No specific conditions are used to open pending order.
Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart.
Suitable for News High Impact.
If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart and attach again in chart.
Thank you.
No specific conditions are used to open pending order.
Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart.
Suitable for News High Impact.
If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart and attach again in chart.
Thank you.