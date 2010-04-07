Forex Graphical Interface v01

Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface!

Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot.





NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS







NB: unfortunately the interface can't be tested in the strategy tester. For this I set a month of EA trial for only 10 USD. Before buying, do all your tests and report any bugs to me. Unfortunately, each broker uses different settings for each MT4 platform, so these bugs are normal



NB: interface works great on forex! If you intend to use it on Indices, Crypto and so on, you can find some bug related to your broker's parameters (minimu lot size, minimum distance for pending order and SL, and so on)



Have fun! If you like this Interface take a look to my other product:

Moving Average Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55061

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304



