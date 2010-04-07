Forex Graphical Interface v01

  • Utilities
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface! 

Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot.


NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS


NB: unfortunately the interface can't be tested in the strategy tester. For this I set a month of EA trial for only 10 USD. Before buying, do all your tests and report any bugs to me. Unfortunately, each broker uses different settings for each MT4 platform, so these bugs are normal


NB: interface works great on forex! If you intend to use it on Indices, Crypto and so on, you can find some bug related to your broker's parameters (minimu lot size, minimum distance for pending order and SL, and so on)


Have fun! If you like this Interface take a look to my other product:

Moving Average Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55061

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304


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FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
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Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
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Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
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Vu Trung Kien
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News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
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