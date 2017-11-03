Working Bot

1

This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks.


Main EA features

  1. After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair. Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair.
  2. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs.
  3. Multi-currency trading.

‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


Preparing for trade and training

It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted screenshots illustrating the EA training principles.

  1. Click Optimization.
  2. To accelerate the process, select Model: Open prices only, Timeframes: M1.
  3. Optimize the parameter test (start=1; step=1; stop=10).
  4. After obtaining the Optimization graph inflection point, the training is over.
  5. Now we can do the usual EA testing.


Trading recommendations

  1. To obtain balanced trading results, I recommend using the EA on multiple pairs simultaneously.
  2. For boosting the deposit quickly, I recommend using Martingale = 1.5 or more.
  3. The minimum initial deposit is $100.


Inputs

  1. Lot - volume of market orders. Recommended value is 0.01.
  2. Martingale - lot multiplier after closing a loss-making order. Recommended value is 1.
  3. Take profit - take profit in chart points. Recommended value is 0.005.
  4. Stop Loss - stop loss level in chart points. Recommended value is 0.005.
  5. Candle - neural network trading depth. Recommended value is 5.
  6. test - EA training parameter. During the training, the parameter shows the number of EA runs. The value of the parameter does not affect the EA work. Recommended test value is 1.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
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"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Dmitry Shutov
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
Start Trade Real
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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trader4711
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trader4711 2017.12.03 20:29 
 

Here look my results. You only lost Money with this EA. No Support from Dmitry. That's cheating!!!

I want my back !!!!!!!!

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