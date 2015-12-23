Fibo Color Levels

4
  • Utilities
  • Marlon Campos da Silva
    Marlon Campos da Silva

    Marlon Campos da Silva

    3.6 (6)
    Hello!

    I am a Brazilian trader, love Forex market and give my clicks for some time. I developed simple tools to facilitate my work and I can't trade without them today. For me, Forex must be seen in the simplest way possible, so my tools are simple and uncomplicated.
    1 product
  • Version: 1.30
  • Updated: 9 January 2019
  • Activations: 10

Fibo Color Levels is an amazing tool for Fibonacci lovers. You can customize your preferred values, styles and formats of each level and set the color levels according to their importance.

Fibo Color Levels Not add object fibonacci retracement automatically. The purpose of this indicator is not it. So you need to manually add the Fibonacci Retracement in your chart, as usually already do.

Use the standard tool Fibonacci Retracement in your MT4, draw the Fibo according to the swing-high and/or swing-low to which you want to calculate the retraction. After you add the Fibonacci Retracement, the Fibo Color Levels indicator will customization, coloring levels according to your personal specification in Inputs tab.


Characteristics

  • 12 customizable levels.
  • Works on any chart time-frame.
  • Function on / off at each level.
  • Custom colors according to the importance of set level.
  • Styles and widths of each level defined separately.
  • Works with multiple Fibo objects.
  • Simple and intuitive configuration.


Indicator Parameters

"Fibo Object"

  • Fibo Object Line Property Color — Change the color of Fibo object.
  • Fibo Object Style Value — Change the style Fibo object.
  • Fibo Object Width Value — Change the width of the object Fibo line.
  • Levels Lines Length — Changes the length of fibo levels.

"Labels"

  • Labels Position — Change label position.
  • Labels Type — Change label type.

"Retracement Levels Importance Color Table"

  • Neutral — Change the color of less importance levels.
  • Up Key Level — Change the color of key levels on swing-high.
  • Up Strong Level — Change the color of strong levels on swing-high.
  • Up Overbought Level — Change the color of over-bought levels on swing-high.
  • Down Key Level — Change the color of key levels on swing-low.
  • Down Strong Level — Change the color of strong levels on swing-low.
  • Down Oversold Level — Change the color of over-sold levels on swing-low.

"Standard Levels 0 and 100"

  • On/Off Retracement Value 0.0 — On/Off level 0.
  • Importance Color 0.0 — Set the importance of level 0, based on the color table.
  • Define Custom Color — Custom color for level 0.
  • Style Value 0.0 — Changes the line style of level 0.
  • Width Value 0.0 — Changes the line width of level 0.
  • On/Off Retracement Value 100.0 — On/Off level 100.
  • Importance Color 100.0 — Set the importance of level 100, based on the color table.
  • Define Custom Color — Custom color for level 100.
  • Style Value 100.0 — Changes the line style of level 100.
  • Width Value 100.0 — Changes the line width of level 100.

"Retracement Values"

  • Fibo Retracement Value 1 to 12 — Change value of respective optional level.
  • On/Off Retracement Value 1 to 12 — On/Off respective optional level.
  • Importance Color Value 1 to 12 — Set the importance of respective optional level, based on the color table.
  • Define Custom Color — Custom color for levels 1 to 12.
  • Style Value 1 to 12 — Changes the line style of respective optional level.
  • Width Value 1 to 12 — Changes the line width of respective optional level.

"Alerts and Notifications"

  • Disable Notification for Creation of Fibo Object — Set false to disable notification for creation of Fibo object.
Reviews 5
Erdinç Yıldız
539
Erdinç Yıldız 2019.01.10 21:42 
 

Wonderful. And after the update with the lenght setting makes it the best here.

pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2017.04.27 07:19 
 

Works great job it's worth the money

Alan Gasperi
409
Alan Gasperi 2016.08.08 19:20 
 

Very useful indicator. Excellent support, and accepts tips for changes.

Thank you

Recommended products
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
4.6 (5)
Utilities
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
FREE
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Utilities
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
EA News
Konstantin Kotlov
3.4 (5)
Experts
EA News that includes multiple strategies for trading rapid price swings. It is designed to simplify the placement of pending orders at a specified distance from the price of price channel. The EA can trade both the price breakouts and rebounds. There are two trading modes: Automatic - the EA downloads the news from the site http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When it finds the symbol of the currency pair and the specified volatility of the news, it places pending orders several minutes before the re
FREE
VolatilityAndStrategyAnalyze
Juraj Puchky
Utilities
Simple script to analyze posibility of profit for whole market all Symbols. You can specify minimum and maximum profit in percent and number of steps for each period. Script will found most interesting symbols depend on your configuration. You will get a quick and current analyze of whole market which can help you to make right choice of trades, you never miss oportunity again.
FREE
Smart Trade Manager Dashboard MT4
Hoang Nhan Nguyen
Utilities
Short Description A professional MT4 trade management utility for managing open trades, risk, trailing stop, break-even, partial close, daily loss guard and trade history directly from the chart. Full Description Smart Trade Manager Dashboard MT4 is a professional trade management panel built for traders who want faster control, clearer account visibility and stronger risk discipline directly from the chart. It is not a signal system and it does not open trades automatically. The dashboard focus
Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
FREE
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
Experts
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
UMNi Alrt MT4 Intelligent Trade Alert System
Rickie Lee Robinson
Utilities
UMNi-ALRT MT4 Intelligent Trade Alert System UMNi-Alrt delivers structured, detailed Telegram alerts for every stage of your MetaTrader 4 trading activity. It provides full trade intelligence — including performance metrics, session context, and market data — in a clean, readable format. KEY FEATURES • Full trade open / close alerts with deep detail • MFE, MAE and exit efficiency tracking • Session-aware candle and bias context • Chart updates with spread, range, and bod
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
LENA Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
LENA Scalp   With advanced stop-loss technology utilizing artificial intelligence, Lena Expert Advisor provides an innovative trading experience. Lena’s robot avoids large stop-loss levels, Martingale, and grid trading. Instead, it features a dynamic stop-loss system that adapts to market conditions. AI-driven analysis supports identifying key market opportunities, aligning with its carefully designed strategy. This automated trading solution is based on a robust, well-tested approach crafted b
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilities
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilities
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
PropFirm Guardian for MT4
Antonio Franco
Experts
Prop-Firm Guardian. Real-Time Drawdown Protection ️ Stops your account before it breaks the rules Prop-Firm Guardian is a defensive Expert Advisor that watches your equity on every tick and force-closes every position the instant your daily or total drawdown limit is reached. New trades are then blocked automatically until the next broker midnight, so your FTMO, MyForexFunds, FundedNext, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge stays alive even if your main strategy misbehaves. One copy of t
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Donchian Like Channel
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。 一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支撑线
FREE
ExincExp
Stanislav Vereshchagin
Experts
Hello dear traders! I present to your attention the ExincExp trading robot. The robot is based on the Price Action "Outside Bar" trading strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for the H1 timeframe, best suited for the EUR-USD pair. There will be not many trades, but filtering them very well, which will make only the most accurate market entries for you. The robot calculates and places stop-loss and take-profit on its own. Also, it is not based on any indicators, the EA takes all information
Easy News
Maik Kemper
4.5 (4)
Utilities
With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times. This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations. This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes. It includes profit pyramiding. This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity). How does it work? At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orde
FREE
Artemis Prop Guard Pro
Nathan James Gilks
Utilities
Artemis Prop Guard Pro Artemis Prop Guard Pro is a professional risk-control utility for MT4, built for manual traders who want a disciplined, rule-based trading environment. It does not generate signals, predict market direction, or automate strategy logic. Its sole purpose is protecting account equity from avoidable rule breaks, over-risking, emotional trading, and unmanaged exposure. Why account discipline matters Most traders do not lose accounts in a single trade. They lose them through a c
FREE
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
Timezone Filter MT4
Martins Chukwudi Osodi -
Utilities
Timezone Filter EA: Precision Trading with Session Control The   Timezone Filter EA   is an essential tool for traders looking to refine their trading strategy by restricting trade execution to specific trading sessions. Designed for precision and discipline, this EA allows traders to   filter   which trading sessions they want to engage in—such as   Asian, London, or New York sessions —while ensuring that no trades occur outside the defined time periods. Key Features:   Customizable Trading
FREE
AZ AI Trend Core Pro
Shahrull Hissham Bin Saad
Indicators
AZ AI Core Pro Indicator Overview AZ AI Core Pro Indicator is a smart trading analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential market opportunities through trend analysis, multi-timeframe confirmation, support and resistance zones, AI-based filtering, and early signal detection. The indicator combines multiple analytical layers into a single visual system, allowing traders to identify BUY and SELL opportunities with greater confidence while reducing unnecessary market noise. Suitable fo
Abc Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The robot works on secret algorithms for expanding activity and absorbing prices. It is adapted for work on any tools. Works on the MT4 platform. All settings are static and suitable for any trading tactic of all time periods. The quality of work depends on the settings of the robot. The robot is made on the basis of many recommendations of traders. If you have any suggestions for additions to the adviser, write in the comments to discuss everything. 
Telegram MT4 Notification
Robert Winata
Experts
ELEGRAM_NOTIFICATION is a utility that forwards real-time trade events from your MetaTrader 4 terminal to any Telegram chat, group, or channel. It tracks every order event (open, close, modify, cancel) and sends a formatted message within seconds. It can also generate a daily profit and loss report for a user-defined time window. Main Features Open alerts for market and pending orders (BUY, SELL, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP) Close alerts with net profit, balance, equity, and daily
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Filter:
Sandro Miller
26
Sandro Miller 2025.02.19 23:37 
 

I purchased the product, activated it once, and now I would like to activate it on another device, but unfortunately, I have to pay again. Why is it advertised with 10 activations when only 1 is allowed?

Erdinç Yıldız
539
Erdinç Yıldız 2019.01.10 21:42 
 

Wonderful. And after the update with the lenght setting makes it the best here.

pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2017.04.27 07:19 
 

Works great job it's worth the money

hafizyaacob
19
hafizyaacob 2017.01.13 07:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alan Gasperi
409
Alan Gasperi 2016.08.08 19:20 
 

Very useful indicator. Excellent support, and accepts tips for changes.

Thank you

Reply to review