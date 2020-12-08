Unbrekeable

4

Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. 

Price $69.99 4 of 10 left at this Price

Next 10 copies $149.99. Expert will be available on sale untill 1 of January.

 

Unbrekeable for XAUUSD is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning analysis and an incredible trend detection system.

  This EA tries to win 1% of the account in each of the trades!!!! works like magic :)

 

EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses  XAUUSD in 2015-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used, this EA use ANTI-martingale method, adaptive grid. Suitable for any broker conditions.

 

  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: m15
  • Min deposit: $1000 
  • Max Spread recommended: 15-20
  • Raw account (low spreads) recommended

Features:

  • Anti-martingale method, to obtain the objective as soon as possible.
  • Incredible trend detection method
  • Emergency stop in case of trend change
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to use

    Settings:

    This EA is very easy to configure, it only has 2 options

    For best performance, it is better to leave the default values

     

    • Max Spread 
    • Distance - Distance between each ANTI-martingale/martingale attempt in each trade

        Before you buy This EA please be aware of the risks involved.Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
        Reviews 1
        Aleksandr Chernykh
        609
        Aleksandr Chernykh 2021.02.19 16:57 
         

        Первый опыт использования отличный, надеюсь так будет и дальше. По ходу работы буду обновлять.

        Upd. Аккуратнее, может сильно залезть против тренда, нужно следить.

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        Aleksandr Chernykh
        609
        Aleksandr Chernykh 2021.02.19 16:57 
         

        Первый опыт использования отличный, надеюсь так будет и дальше. По ходу работы буду обновлять.

        Upd. Аккуратнее, может сильно залезть против тренда, нужно следить.

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