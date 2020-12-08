Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $69.99 4 of 10 left at this Price Next 10 copies $149.99. Expert will be available on sale untill 1 of January.

Unbrekeable for XAUUSD is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning analysis and an incredible trend detection system.

This EA tries to win 1% of the account in each of the trades!!!! works like magic :)

EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses XAUUSD in 2015-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used, this EA use ANTI-martingale method, adaptive grid. Suitable for any broker conditions.

Working symbol XAUUSD

Working Timeframe: m15

Min deposit: $1000

Max Spread recommended: 15-20

Raw account (low spreads) recommended



Features:

Anti-martingale method, to obtain the objective as soon as possible.

Incredible trend detection method

Emergency stop in case of trend change

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to use

Settings:

This EA is very easy to configure, it only has 2 options

For best performance, it is better to leave the default values

Max Spread

Distance - Distance between each ANTI-martingale/martingale attempt in each trade



