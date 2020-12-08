Unbrekeable
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.
Price $69.99 4 of 10 left at this Price
Next 10 copies $149.99. Expert will be available on sale untill 1 of January.
Unbrekeable for XAUUSD is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning analysis and an incredible trend detection system.
This EA tries to win 1% of the account in each of the trades!!!! works like magic :)
EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses XAUUSD in 2015-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used, this EA use ANTI-martingale method, adaptive grid. Suitable for any broker conditions.
- Working symbol XAUUSD
- Working Timeframe: m15
- Min deposit: $1000
- Max Spread recommended: 15-20
- Raw account (low spreads) recommended
Features:
- Anti-martingale method, to obtain the objective as soon as possible.
- Incredible trend detection method
- Emergency stop in case of trend change
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to use
Settings:
This EA is very easy to configure, it only has 2 options
For best performance, it is better to leave the default values
- Max Spread
- Distance - Distance between each ANTI-martingale/martingale attempt in each trade
Первый опыт использования отличный, надеюсь так будет и дальше. По ходу работы буду обновлять.
Upd. Аккуратнее, может сильно залезть против тренда, нужно следить.