Risk And Trade Manager

THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082
FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD

RISK AND TRADE MANAGER

RISK AND TRADE MANAGER is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading. Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Convert and display Stop Loss(SL) Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits.
  • Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert (PC, Email, Mobile) when instrument/pair limit reaches.
  • Fund allocation for all trades in % and in amount. Get alert (PC, Email, Mobile) on account balance drawdown when total limit reaches. 
  • Displays balance, equity and the potential loss to profit ratio.
  • Calculates broker's commission and swaps depending on the position volume.
  • Button to minimize the panel. Minimize panel shows equity and total trade summary.
  • Customize the colours of the panel as you like.
  • Ability to combine all positions for any individual symbol and shows its profit and loss along with risk.
  • One Click Close All Open running Trades
  • One Click Close All pending Orders
  • One Click CLOSE BY AMOUNT           
  • One Click CLOSE BY PIPS                 
  • One Click CLOSE BY %    



Utility detects manually opened and pending trades immediately and displays their stop loss risk in two modes i.e. fixed mode and floating mode in terms of percentage (%) and amount (Account Base Currency). Ideal tool for scalpers and day traders.


DIFFERENT COMPUTERS HAS DIFFERENT RESOLUTIONS,IN CASE YOUR DISPLAY IS NOT CLEAR PLEASE GO TO EA PROPERTIES AND CHANGE DISPLAY SETTINGS.CHANGE "SIZE X", ROW HEIGHT AND FONT SIZE.


Drawdown Alert:

Sometimes traders do not use stop loss due to market fluctuations and some other reasons. Practically it is not possible to watch opened position all the time and keep an eye on account drawdown in case trade is a losing trade. Utility allows you to set two types of alert on your account drawdown in percentage. Alert can be set on individual instruments (pairs) as well as on total account balance drawdown.

Convert PIP(s) According to Account Base Currency:

There are different “pip(s)” calculations for different account currencies as well as for different instruments (symbols, pairs) like currency pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies etc. For example:

In USD Account: 1Pip = 10 USD;

In GBP Account: The GBP/JPY is traded at 153.320

The Pip Value => 100,000*0.01JPY*1GBP/153.320JPY = 6.5 GBP

In EUR account: The EUR/USD is traded at 1.30610 means that 1 EUR=$1.30 USD so

The Pip Value => 100,000*0.0001 (4th decimal)/1.30610 ≈7.66 EUR

PAIRS PIP VALUE PER STANDARD LOT
GBPUSD (FX) 10 USD
EURJPY (FX) 1000 JPY
XAUUSD (COMMODITIES) 10 USD
XAGUSD (COMMODITIES) 50 USD
US500 (INDICES) 1 USD

Utility take care of everything and converts, calculates and displays stop loss in terms of % and amount according to account’s base currency as well as according to instrument type.

 

Max Risk on Individual Instruments:

      In fixed mode (Loss): Let suppose user enters 2% max risk allowed for individual instrument in utility settings.

  • If user enters stop loss more than 2% it will be highlighted with RED BOLD.
  • If no stop loss is entered “NO SL” will be displayed against instrument.
  • If user enters SL with in profit range it will be highlighted with Blue colour.
  • If trade start losing and breach 2%, trader will get alert.

In fixed mode (Profit): Trader can set up max profit alert as well in terms of percentage for individual instruments. When instrument will reach defined % let’s assume 4% user will get notification.

Total SL Risk:

Let’s assume trader enters 5% max risk in Total max risk parameter in settings, as soon as stop loss reaches to 5% because of a cumulative result of all positions, trader will get notification.


Utility helps trader to manage risk on account balance and keep drawdown low and profit high with timely monitoring.


Please email us if you require further information: 

Email: support@thehawa.co.uk      (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond your query) 


Thanks.

HAWA Traders

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DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Risk And Trade Manager Demo MT5
Waseem Ejaz
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IN DEMO VERSION, "CLOSE BY PIPS & ALERTS" ARE DISABLED. FOR COMPLETE ACCESS PLEASE BUY. : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58097 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. You can also try our high probability indicator HAWA Price Action HAWA Price Action WITH 90% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https:/
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Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard Dashboard displays all manually entered pairs in settings and shows their profit loss information. One click to navigate between all pairs on one chart. Dashboard can be hide or displayed. Green Colour: Symbol(s) in Profit Red Colour: Symbol(s) in Loss Blue Colour: Current Chart Yellow Colour: Timeframe Selected TRY HAWA GOLD WITH 80% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58832 MT5 VERSIION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59276 Pleas
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Trend with Momentum
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5 (1)
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FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT4) Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise. SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades. Directory Location: Download fil
HAWA Gold
Waseem Ejaz
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HAWA GOLD Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  The system focuses only  Small and Steady Profits . It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place.  As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips. Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength usin
Price Action Setup MT4
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PROMOTIONAL OFFER. NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 125 USD. HAWA is pleased to introduce Price Action Setup indicator for all symbols with high success rate. It's advanced algorithm  finds the spots for you where smart money is moving in or out of the market. Indicator will produce signals with pre-calculated entry and exit levels keeping money management in place. The system aims to achieve small, steady and consistent profits and reduce losses. Unique Features: High Probability Success rate. Steady pro
Intraday Trading System
Waseem Ejaz
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Would you like to learn a technical system refined by centuries of use, but virtually unknown here? A system so versatile that it can be fused with any other indicator/technical tool? A system as pleasurable to use as it is powerful? If so, this indicator which scans candlestick charting techniques is for you. You should find it valuable no matter what your background in technical analysis. This trading system has been designed after years of hard work and back testing. Indicator will find stro
Trend Pro with Momentum
Waseem Ejaz
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FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT5) Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise. SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades. Directory Location: Download fil
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Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
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THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
HAWA Gold MT5
Waseem Ejaz
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HAWA GOLD MT5 Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  The system focuses only  Small and Steady Profits . It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place.  As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips. Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength
Price Action Setup MT5
Waseem Ejaz
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PROMOTIONAL OFFER. NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 125 USD. HAWA is pleased to introduce Price Action Setup indicator for all symbols with high success rate. It's advanced algorithm  finds the spots for you where smart money is moving in or out of the market. Indicator will produce signals with pre-calculated entry and exit levels keeping money management in place. The system aims to achieve small, steady and consistent profits and reduce losses. Unique Features: High Probability Success rate. Steady pro
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