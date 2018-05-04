FiboPlusMultiTF

5

A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol.


Advantages

  • Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators (Cx), extremums of ZigZag (Z), RSI (R), Impulse (I)
  • Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction (Cx)
  • Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels
  • View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the ability to scroll into the chart history. Not dependent on the working timeframe:
    • debt of flow - Market Maker's debt flow obtained when strong market deformations are activated
    • Best - by candles of the same candles up to the first candle of the opposite color
    • Standard - standard plot
    • RSI - the Relative Strength Index indicator
    • Impulse (AO) - Awesome Oscillator
    • Zig_Zag - the Zig_Zag indicator
  • System of alerts for all timeframes
    • On-screen
    • Email
    • Push notifications


Buttons

  • Changing the color scheme
  • «Arrows». Move the menu to an arbitrary place.
  • «X». Remove the indicator from the chart.

  • "Trend direction". Calculate the trend direction on each timeframe. Used indicators: RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, BearsPower, BullsPower, AO, WPR, MA - 5,10,20,50,100,200.

    • "Auto", "Manual" setting of the trend direction
    • "Timeframes M1, M5,..." - press the button to see the indicator values for the selected timeframe
    • "Value Trend direction". Values of indicators comprising the trend direction.
    • "ZigZag (Z) RSI (R) Impulse (I)" trend based on extremums of these indicators

  • "Support & Resistance".

    • "Horizontal line" plot horizontal levels (fractals and RSI)

    • "Trend line" plot trend lines (RSI)

      • "SUP" support
      • "RES" resistance

    • "Chanel" plot channels

      • "SUP" support
      • "RES" resistance

  • "Fibonacci levels"

    • "Timeframes M1, M5,..."
    • debt of flow, Best, Standard, RSI, Impulse, Zig_Zag - select the plotting option for Fibonacci levels
    • View the selected Fibonacci level in history:
      • |< first
      • < previous
      • > next
      • >| last
  • "Alert signal & Trading". Current trading signals
    • "Show your Fibo level" show the working Fibonacci levels with the custom level


Parameters

  • Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)
  • Color scheme - color scheme (preset colors):
    • White background - for a white background
    • Black background - for a black background
    • Custom background - custom settings of all colors
  • FIBO Custom - level values separated by «,»
  • User Fibo level - custom Fibonacci level
  • Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts
  • Alert from Time Frame, Alert to Time Frame - timeframes for alerts
  • Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts
  • Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions
  • Alert Fibo only - alerts only at Fibonacci retracement levels
  • E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail
  • Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications
  • custom color settings:
    • BUY - color Fibonacci levels UP, BUY - color Rectangle, BUY - color text
    • SELL - color Fibonacci levels DOWN, SELL - color Rectangle, SELL - color text
    • Resistance line - color, Support line - color
    • Divergence line - color, color text in the button
  • Font settings
    • Font Name - font name
    • Font Size 8, 10, 12, 14 - font size


Trading system

  • Sell. Candle closes below level 100, stop loss exceeds 76.4, take profit minimum 161.8, take profit 1 (261.8), take profit 2 (423.6)
  • Buy. Candle closes above level 100, stop loss is below level 76.4, take profit minimum 161.8, take profit 1 (261.8), take profit 2 (423.6)
  • Buy/sell in a rectangle area limited by level 0-100. Trading is performed from one level to another (no trend).
  • Earlier market entry. Enter on the next calculation after a new Fibonacci calculation is formed, stop loss -23,6 (minus 23,6) or beyond a horizontal level
  • "Debt of flow" option. FiboPlusChart plots the Market Maker's "debt of flow" levels, the price is likely to return to these levels. Trade from level 100 to take profit 1 - 50, take profit 2 - 33. The second option is to place pending limit orders at levels 50% and 33% along the trend
Reviews 2
Sergei Marasakin
1792
Sergei Marasakin 2020.04.22 19:16 
 

A very precise and useful tool. All forecasts come true- the price goes exactly on it. Thanks to the author - very responsive constantly in touch.

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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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Utilities
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Juan Jesus Escalada
148
Juan Jesus Escalada 2021.05.14 04:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Malysh
8075
Reply from developer Sergey Malysh 2021.05.14 09:41
Thank you for your feedback.
You can customize the display for yourself.
Use any fonts available in Windows.
Change the font size.
This is all in the settings.
Sergei Marasakin
1792
Sergei Marasakin 2020.04.22 19:16 
 

A very precise and useful tool. All forecasts come true- the price goes exactly on it. Thanks to the author - very responsive constantly in touch.

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