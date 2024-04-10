Online Accounts Manager MT4

5

OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders.


The utility help you to :

Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these parameters.

Close all orders and positions on a specific account or on all accounts by a simple click

Receive phone notifications, Emails, Telegram messages in case of account disconnection, terminal shot down, internet connection lost, ....

Receive notifications if your customized condition meets on DD, Profit, Equity, Margin level .

Receive notification of account properties at predetermined fixed time intervals.

More and more ...


Detailed Manual :

Detailed and Step by Step Manual : OneClick Online Accounts Manager Manual


In case of issue of if needs more help :

You are welcome to contact me via PV or on the product comments page. I will help you to have a better experience with the product.


In case of any idea for extending capabilities of the EA :

I am open to receive any suggestions and your trading needs. I will try to implement all on the next update.



Reviews 2
allausas
25
allausas 2024.06.28 09:49 
 

Hello Which is the function of the field/column “No. Orders”?

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Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
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Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier
Amin Rusli
2 (1)
Utilities
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Experts
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Utilities
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Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Utilities
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allausas
25
allausas 2024.06.28 09:49 
 

Hello Which is the function of the field/column “No. Orders”?

Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
57137
Reply from developer Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon 2024.06.28 10:08
Hi,
That is the number of open pending (limit/stop) orders.
ApolloPutnik
5217
ApolloPutnik 2024.04.11 23:01 
 

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