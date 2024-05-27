Next Generation

NewFx EA Marco Antonio Lago De Jesus Pereira Experts

NewFx EA With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders. It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment. Parameters: StartHour - in which hour of the day to look fo