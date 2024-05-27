Next Generation
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 27 May 2024
- Activations: 20
Automatically trading advisor for the MT4 terminal.
- Any trading instruments.
- Minimum settings.
- Detailed display of style and trading conditions on the screen of your terminal.
- It starts working immediately after installation and connection to your MT4 account.
- Any timeframe below H4.
- Recommended timeframe for displaying trading sessions H1.
- You choose the optimal working time for a trading robot.
Best wishes and a passing trend.