Next Generation

Automatically trading advisor for the MT4 terminal.
  • Any trading instruments.
  • Minimum settings.
  • Detailed display of style and trading conditions on the screen of your terminal.
  • It starts working immediately after installation and connection to your MT4 account.
  • Any timeframe below H4.
  • Recommended timeframe for displaying trading sessions H1.
  • You choose the optimal working time for a trading robot.
Best wishes and a passing trend.
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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