Canadian Taiga
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module.
It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.
Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.
- Recommended Timeframes: M5.
- Supports All Canadian Dollar pairs (USDCAD, CADJPY, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURCAD, CADCHF, GBPCAD).
- Various Canadian Dollar pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.
- Minimum balance 100 USD.
- Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100
- Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions.
- This EA should run on a VPS continuously.
For more details, CLICK HERE to check Canadian Taiga Features.
To check Canadian Taiga inputs parameters, CLICK HERE.