Canadian Taiga

CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module.

Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on lowest timeframe (M5).

It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick  single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.

Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.

  •        Recommended Timeframes:  M5.
  •        Supports All Canadian Dollar pairs (USDCAD, CADJPY, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURCAD, CADCHF, GBPCAD).
  •        Various  Canadian Dollar pairs tests are recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions.
  •        Minimum balance 100 USD.
  •        Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100
  •       Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions.
  •       This EA should run on a VPS continuously.

DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not indicative for future results. It’s highly recommended to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. Kindly bear in mind that this is a professional trading strategy and It’s not a quick rich scheme, so it will take very small losses from time to time to protect the account. This is the most important part of the game.

For more details, CLICK HERE to check Canadian Taiga Features.

To check Canadian Taiga inputs parameters, CLICK HERE.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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