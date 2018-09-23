CloseDelet Orders
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
CloseDelet_Orders
CloseAtProfit is an EA that I use only to close orders after defined profit, or loss, close all orders , also delete pending orders.
I am using it in live trading. The speed of closing depends on time when it trades, on broker you are using and symbols you are trading.
INPUTS:
- win_USD_All = close all orders (sell+buy) when the profit is greater than defined profit to close;
- win_USD_BUY = close only orders buy when the profit is greater than defined profit to close;
- win_USD_SELL = close only orders sell when the profit is greater than defined profit to close;
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