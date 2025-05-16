Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side!

Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3

Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticated system designed to optimize operations in the gold market. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced strategies, Golden Scalper supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. With Golden Scalper, you have a reliable tool designed to handle the particularities of gold. Its system combines adaptive intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trade adjustments, and strict risk control. This adaptability makes Golden Scalper a versatile ally, capable of quickly reacting to market changes while ensuring the long-term protection of your capital. Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management.was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticated system designed to optimize operations in the gold market. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced strategies, Golden Scalper supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. With Golden Scalper, you have a reliable tool designed to handle the particularities of gold. Its system combines adaptive intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trade adjustments, and strict risk control. This adaptability makes Golden Scalper a versatile ally, capable of quickly reacting to market changes while

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M5

Capital Min. $500 Broker Any broker Account type Any, preferably low spread Leverage From 1:500 VPS Preferred but not mandatory Symbol SPX500 (NASDAQ100) Timeframe M5

Capital Min. $1000 Broker Any broker Account type Any, preferably low spread Leverage From 1:500 VPS Preferred but not mandatory



Inside Golden Scalper PRO!



Cutting-Edge AI-Based Strategies At the core of Golden Scalper is an advanced combination of neural network-based technologies designed to enhance analysis, forecasting, and decision-making capabilities. The system incorporates neuroevolutionary networks that continuously evolve through performance-driven learning, progressively adjusting and refining trading strategies. This methodology allows Golden Scalper to intelligently adapt to constant market changes, optimizing both risk management and precise trade execution. Additionally, Golden Scalper integrates powerful Echo State Networks (ESN), known for their ability to process large volumes of historical data, identify hidden patterns, and accurately forecast future price movements. These recurrent neural networks are particularly effective in time series modeling, providing Golden Scalper with the ability to capture crucial real-time market signals and convert them into accurate and strategic trading decisions.





Chart Pattern Recognition for Market Analysis In addition to storing all chart data, Golden Scalper performs real-time chart analysis to accurately identify frequent price movement patterns, combined with real-time news analysis, making its analysis even more effective.

To further enhance its robustness and resilience, Golden Scalper incorporates Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), capable of simulating a wide range of market scenarios, including rare, extreme, and highly volatile situations. Through these simulations, Golden Scalper performs stress testing on its strategies, enabling the system to identify vulnerabilities and fine-tune adjustments to handle unpredictable market events.

This approach ensures that Golden Scalper maintains its operational efficiency even under adverse conditions, preserving stability and consistency in results. By anticipating unusual market behaviors, the system strengthens its ability to adapt and protect capital, offering safer trading prepared for any scenario.

Intelligent Risk Management To protect your capital, Golden Scalper PRO integrates a robust risk management framework. Using Multipliers and 3 built-in trading strategies, it can operate in a safer and highly customizable way according to your trading style — from aggressive to conservative. You can configure every parameter within our strategies.





Dynamic Trading Frequency Adjustment One of the great differentials of Golden Scalper PRO is its ability to dynamically adjust trade frequency according to market volatility. During high volatility, the system increases the number of trades, capitalizing on rapid movements and greater entry opportunities. On the other hand, in periods of low volatility, Golden Scalper PRO reduces trade frequency, focusing only on highly qualified setups with higher success probabilities. This adaptive intelligence allows the robot to operate efficiently and in a balanced manner. All of this happens automatically, without the need for constant trader intervention.

Proven Performance Through Extensive Testing With over a decade of testing in real accounts, having gone through all possible scenarios, Golden Scalper PRO has proven its robustness and profitability even under challenging market conditions. The EA demonstrated consistent growth curves with controlled drawdowns, proving its stability across various broker data feeds and volatile phases, such as economic crises. *We strongly recommend testing on demo accounts, considering that Golden Scalper PRO operates with news filters. This is highly advisable since backtesting does not account for these factors, and real account results are completely different from backtest results.





Easy to Use and Fully Customizable Golden Scalper PRO’s default settings are optimized for ease of use, making it accessible even to beginners. However, for experienced traders, there is the option to adjust settings such as trade frequency, chosen strategy, trade distance, lot control settings, and countless other parameters. Golden Scalper is not just a trading tool but a reliable partner in gold trading. Whether you are experienced or new to algorithmic trading, Golden Scalper offers a personalized and flexible solution that combines precision with long-term capital protection. By integrating cutting-edge analysis and proven strategies, Golden Scalper ensures that you can seize profitable opportunities while navigating the complexities of the gold market. Take the next step in your trading journey by incorporating Golden Scalper PRO into your portfolio and unlock a new level of precision, security, and efficiency in gold trading.



