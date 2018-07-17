CloneChartMT4
- Utilities
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
- Version: 1.0
This utility clones the chart it is running on. It opens the same chart with the same graphical objects, set of indicators (saving the parameters) and the rest of the elements. In essence, it performs a deep copying of the original chart, transferring the template to the opened chart. The symbol and the timeframe of the original chart are also saved.
What an awesome tool!!! I love this CloneChart above all my other msql5 possessions. :) It was found by accident after months and months of very carefully re-creating my charts with all my cherished drawings and indicators to use them with different symbols or time charts or slightly different variations. I get beyond templates, which are a blessing, but templates don't capture every line or mark. So my best friend is CloneChart! Thank you Andrei for your awesome, awesome creation! It is at the heart of all my trading. Thank you. Great job!!!!!