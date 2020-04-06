This Expert Advisor makes simplicity effective. It allows you to customize your risk level according to your profile and capital through an adjustable lot summing system. Manage your investments with precision. It's ideal for combining different sets of conservative operations to achieve controlled and steady profits. In the image section, you can see a couple of backtests as well as the behavior of 8 sets on different instruments in real-time (one image shows the aggregate and the next shows the curve of each set separately). Please remember that a proper study is always necessary; nothing is as easy as pressing a button. Need more information? Feel free to contact us.



