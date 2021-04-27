Mega Dashboard MT4

The Ultimate Dashboard

New Year Sale - save $20 (normal price $79)







Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome.

This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25 and the price is above the moving average and the MACD says Buy all at the same time, then this is dashboard for you.

No more entering endless input paramaters to setup a dashboard, this dashboard has a full GUI interface, allowing you to create your own dashboard quickly and simply.

Each dashboard can be upto 28 Symbols x 24 indicators.

Mix and match from 23 leading indicators and all timeframes, to create unlimited unique dashboards.

Each indicator can have it's own settings, thresholds and timeframe.

Create Individual or Group Alerts to be informed when your chosen indicators are aligned for any symbol.

32 customizable trading strategy alerts (Trend, Breakout, Overbought, Oversold, Thresholds, Saucers etc).

Scalper, Day or Long Term Trader? Mega Dash has you covered, design your dashboard to suit your trading style.

Mega Dash is probably the most flexible and easy to use dashboard there is - see the video below.

Unique graphical interface allows you to design your dashboards in just a few seconds! No typing in parameter settings or endless strings of symbol names, just a few clicks is all it takes.

Why buy a dashboard for one indicator when Mega Dash has 23.

Dashboard Features

Unlimited symbol sets - create with built in market search facility

Unlimited indicator sets - create from 22 leading indicators and ALL timeframes

Unlimited dashboards - up to 28 symbols x 24 indicators each

30 different trading strategy alerts

23 leading indicators (see list below)

Multiple immersive color themes (customizable)

Alerts – Audible, Visual, Terminal, Email, Mobile

Group Alerts (upto 9 separate groups per dashboard)

21 different audible alerts

7 different scales to suit every user and chart size

Control chart from dashboard (timeframe, symbol and indicator)

Easy to use graphical interface

Support High Definition Monitors (UHD)

Unique mobile alert process to comply with MQL limits across all our products.

Full manual with detailed Trading Strategy Alerts guide

Great support

So don't waste your money on other dashboards when you can get all this in one package.

Links: MANUAL | EXAMPLES | MT5 Version

23 Leading Indicators Included

Accelerator Oscillator

Money Flow Index

Average Directional Index (ADX)

Moving Average

Alligator

Moving Average Oscillator (MACD Histogram)

Awesome Oscillator

Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence (MACD)

Average True Range (ATR)

Parabolic Stop and Reverse System (SAR)

Bears Power

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Bulls Power

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Bollinger Bands

Standard Deviation

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Stochastic Oscillator

DeMarker

Triple Exponential MA Oscillator

Force Index

Williams Percent Range (WPR)

Momentum

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