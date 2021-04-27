Mega Dashboard MT4

4.71

The Ultimate Dashboard

New Year Sale - save $20 (normal price $79)

Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome.

This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25 and the price is above the moving average and the MACD says Buy all at the same time, then this is dashboard for you. 

No more entering endless input paramaters to setup a dashboard, this dashboard has a full GUI interface, allowing you to create your own dashboard quickly and simply.

Each dashboard can be upto 28 Symbols x 24 indicators.

Mix and match from 23 leading indicators and all timeframes, to create unlimited unique dashboards.

Each indicator can have it's own settings, thresholds and timeframe.

Create Individual or Group Alerts to be informed when your chosen indicators are aligned for any symbol.

32 customizable trading strategy alerts (Trend, Breakout, Overbought, Oversold, Thresholds, Saucers etc).

Scalper, Day or Long Term Trader?  Mega Dash has you covered, design your dashboard to suit your trading style.

Mega Dash is probably the most flexible and easy to use dashboard there is - see the video below.

Unique graphical interface allows you to design your dashboards in just a few seconds!  No typing in parameter settings or endless strings of symbol names, just a few clicks is all it takes.

Why buy a dashboard for one indicator when Mega Dash has 23.

Dashboard Features

  • Unlimited symbol sets      - create with built in market search facility
  • Unlimited indicator sets   - create from 22 leading indicators and ALL timeframes
  • Unlimited dashboards       - up to 28 symbols x 24 indicators each 
  • 30 different trading strategy alerts
  • 23 leading indicators (see list below)
  • Multiple immersive color themes (customizable)
  • Alerts – Audible, Visual, Terminal, Email, Mobile 
  • Group Alerts (upto 9 separate groups per dashboard)
  • 21 different audible alerts 
  • 7 different scales to suit every user and chart size
  • Control chart from dashboard (timeframe, symbol and indicator)
  • Easy to use graphical interface
  • Support High Definition Monitors (UHD)
  • Unique mobile alert process to comply with MQL limits across all our products.
  • Full manual with detailed Trading Strategy Alerts guide 
  • Great support

So don't waste your money on other dashboards when you can get all this in one package.

Links:     MANUAL   |     EXAMPLES   |   MT5 Version

      23 Leading Indicators Included

      Accelerator Oscillator
      		Money Flow Index
      Average Directional Index (ADX)
      		Moving Average
      Alligator
      		Moving Average Oscillator (MACD Histogram)
      Awesome Oscillator
      		Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence (MACD)
      Average True Range (ATR)
      		Parabolic Stop and Reverse System (SAR)
      Bears Power
      		Relative Strength Index (RSI)
      Bulls Power
      		Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
      Bollinger Bands
      		Standard Deviation
      Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
      		Stochastic Oscillator
      DeMarker
      		Triple Exponential MA Oscillator
      Force Index
      		Williams Percent Range (WPR)
      Momentum   

      ..

      #tags #scanner #dashboard #trading #board #panel #regression #trend #multi #timeframe #mtf #scalping #trading #indicator #accelerator #oscillator #average #adx #alligator #adaptive #AMA #true #range #ATR #bear #bulls #bollinger #commodity #channel #index #CCI #Chaikin #exponential #DEMA #demarker #force #index #fractal #adaptive #FAMA #momentum #money #flow #MFI #moving #MA #convergence #divergence #MACD #Parabolic #PSAR #relative #strength #RSI #vigor #RVI #standard #deviation #std #stochastic #stoch #triple #TEMA #williams #percent #WPR 


        Reviews 7
        BEN KWONG
        72
        BEN KWONG 2023.07.08 09:50 
         

        Mega Dash is good for me! Very helpfull and fully customize setting. Recommended for every traders to have it and try it.

        SUYANTO_SE
        248
        SUYANTO_SE 2022.09.03 17:13 
         

        Awesome dashboard. Very helpfull and fully customize setting. Recommended for every traders to have it and try it.

        red_dates
        60
        red_dates 2021.06.17 17:44 
         

        I've successfully installed the Mega Dash indicator on my MT4. Finally, I am able to put my own personal watchlist of forex pairs and indicators all in one dashboard. :)

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        sabah2001
        1002
        sabah2001 2023.10.17 18:23 
         

        I purchased both mega dash for MT4 and MT5 platform. If you have good strategies , you can set up your template easly by mega dash .. If you know what your are looking for , Mega Dash will help you . I recommend it every trader..

        BEN KWONG
        72
        BEN KWONG 2023.07.08 09:50 
         

        Mega Dash is good for me! Very helpfull and fully customize setting. Recommended for every traders to have it and try it.

        SUYANTO_SE
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        SUYANTO_SE 2022.09.03 17:13 
         

        Awesome dashboard. Very helpfull and fully customize setting. Recommended for every traders to have it and try it.

        CasiousD
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        CasiousD 2021.10.23 04:22 
         

        Very versatile and fully customizable indicator. Create your own dashboard based on the details of your own specific trading system. Eliminates the need for a whole bunch of indicators making your chart look like an abstract painting. Does not display well on UHD screens, but perfect on full HD screens. Love the indicator.

        Update: Very responsive and helpful developer. Updated the indicator which addressed the difficulty I had viewing on a UHD laptop screen, and looks great. Works and functions great as before and love it even more now. Thank you Paul!

        Paul Anscombe
        9834
        Reply from developer Paul Anscombe 2023.01.22 13:12
        Thanks for you review. Mega Dash was updated after your comments and now works great on all screen resolutions.
        red_dates
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        red_dates 2021.06.17 17:44 
         

        I've successfully installed the Mega Dash indicator on my MT4. Finally, I am able to put my own personal watchlist of forex pairs and indicators all in one dashboard. :)

        jossty
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        jossty 2021.05.13 13:48 
         

        Great indicator... supperior for multitimeframe trading, you can check lot of pairs on one screen chart

        eemoilig
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        eemoilig 2021.05.07 13:37 
         

        Great dashboard with lots of potential. It works as stated. A request to the developer to add support for multiple indicators alignment. It currently only support signals from individual selected indicators.

        Paul Anscombe
        9834
        Reply from developer Paul Anscombe 2024.07.22 07:51
        Thanks for your review. To be clear, Mega Dash provides signals from all indicators and all symbols and the alerts (terminal/mobile/email) can be turned on/off for each symbol and each indicator as required directly from the dashboard with a simple mouse click
        And it now has group alerts as you suggested
        Reply to review