Kakarot Ea


PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER

  • - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching.
  • - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits.
  • - Flexible command entry and exit
  • - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs.
  • - Support trade manual methods.
  • - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit.

Help Manual

  • Bot configuration is flexible, easy to use and suitable for all market conditions. The general configuration parameters are as follows:
  • Lot management begins with the Start_lot parameter, the default is 0.01.
  • Manage distance between 2 commands with Distance parameter
  • Profit management with TakeProfit parameter.
  • Manage the number of duplicate orders of each lot size with Number_Order_Lot.
  • Manage the total number of orders entered for each pair with Max_Order.
  • Manage buy pause or allow buy with Only_Buy parameter.
  • Manage pause of sell or allow sell with Only_Sell parameter.
  • Manager does not allow to open more orders with Not_Open.

Link video backtest : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhMjEZ6i3do&feature=youtu.be

Join Telegram link for suporting : https://t.me/joinchat/D_52gUi0KvDPor2nOdy5vw

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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