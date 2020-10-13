Kakarot Ea
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 13 October 2020
- Activations: 5
PROFITABLE HIGHER AND SAFER⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
- - Kakarot EA uses indicators combined with AI algorithm according to the principle of trend detection and trend matching.
- - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits.
- - Flexible command entry and exit
- - Works on all pairs, preferable to major USD pairs.
- - Support trade manual methods.
- - Provide effective bot management parameters at your own discretion to be able to bring a much higher profit.
Help Manual
- Bot configuration is flexible, easy to use and suitable for all market conditions. The general configuration parameters are as follows:
- Lot management begins with the Start_lot parameter, the default is 0.01.
- Manage distance between 2 commands with Distance parameter
- Profit management with TakeProfit parameter.
- Manage the number of duplicate orders of each lot size with Number_Order_Lot.
- Manage the total number of orders entered for each pair with Max_Order.
- Manage buy pause or allow buy with Only_Buy parameter.
- Manage pause of sell or allow sell with Only_Sell parameter.
- Manager does not allow to open more orders with Not_Open.
Link video backtest : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhMjEZ6i3do&feature=youtu.be
Join Telegram link for suporting : https://t.me/joinchat/D_52gUi0KvDPor2nOdy5vw