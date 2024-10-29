EA Dance BTC h1

  • Experts
  • Sergey Demin
    Sergey Demin

    Sergey Demin

    4.6 (22)
    I have been studying Forex since 2006.

    I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.

    But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
    Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
    23 products 1 topic 1 comment
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 10

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Dance BTC H1 is an automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. The portfolio contains eight strategy modules.

Trading logic

The main logic uses trend conditions and seasonal time patterns. The portfolio is divided into smaller modules with separate entry conditions. The product does not use grid trading, Martingale, or a grid combined with Martingale. It also avoids the combination of a small Take Profit with a large stop loss.

Money management

The original configuration recommends no more than 1% risk per trade. For prop-firm accounts, the page recommends no more than 0.3% per trade. These figures are risk settings, not performance predictions. Confirm the final lot size and margin requirements with the broker.

Risk and testing

Bitcoin can have large price movements, gaps, and changing execution conditions. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with the intended symbol specification. Historical testing does not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.

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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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