Santa Scalping MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 January 2019
- Activations: 5
This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR.
General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 50 USD, default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2. Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1.
Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A
very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.
NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.
This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.
I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024
You can follow the performance of the EA here
- High Risk Santa Turbo Plus
- Medium Risk Santa Turbo
- Low Risk Santa Standard
Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at M5 time frame.
Input parameters
- Fixed trading lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
- Autolot - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
- Auto lot increment - The lot vill be calculated fore every X on the account.
- Long SMA - period of the first indicator.
- Short SMA - period of the second indicatorl.
- Take Profit Level - real take profit in points.
- Stop Loss, points - real stop loss.
- High spread Protection - Use high spread protection.
- Max spread - Don't place any orders if spread is higher than this value.
- Winter GMT Offset - Winter GMT Offset.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- MaxOrders - Masimum allowed open orders.
- MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
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