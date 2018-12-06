Santa Scalping MT5

This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR.



General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 50 USD, default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2. Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.

NOTE: I also recommend to take out profit on a regular basis. That is once a week/month. Becauser there will be DD.

This EA works best at an 1:500 leverage account with small spread and microlots 0.01.

I recomend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024

You can follow the performance of the EA here

Default parameters are dedicated for EURUSD symbol at M5 time frame.

Input parameters