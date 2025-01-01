DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoTradeCalcMode 

TradeCalcMode

Retourne le mode de calcul du coût d'un contrat.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

Valeur de retour

Le mode de calcul du coût d'un contrat (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.