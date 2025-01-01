DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoMarginShort 

MarginShort

Retourne le taux de marge appliqué pour les positions courtes.

double  MarginShort() const

Valeur de retour

Le taux de marge appliqué pour les positions courtes.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.