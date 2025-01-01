DocumentationSections
TradeExecution

Retourne le mode d'exécution d'un trade.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION  TradeExecution() const

Valeur de retour

Le mode d'exécution d'un trade (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION).

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.