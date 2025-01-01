文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoTradeCalcMode 

TradeCalcMode

获取合约成本计算模式。

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

返回值

合约成本计算模式。 (值为 ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE 枚举)。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。