Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoTradeTimeFlags 

TradeTimeFlags

Retourne les flags des modes autorisés d'expiration d'un ordre.

int  TradeTimeFlags() const

Valeur de retour

Les flags des modes autorisés d'expiration d'un ordre.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.