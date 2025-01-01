DocumentationSections
MarginLimit

Retourne le taux de marge appliqué aux ordres Limit.

double  MarginLimit() const

Valeur de retour

Le taux de marge appliqué aux ordres Limit.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.