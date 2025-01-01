DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoSessionPriceLimitMin 

SessionPriceLimitMin

Retourne le prix minimal de la session courante.

double  SessionPriceLimitMin() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix minimal de la session courante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.