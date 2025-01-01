DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoMarginStop 

MarginStop

Retourne le taux de marge appliqué aux ordres Stop.

double  MarginStop() const

Valeur de retour

Le taux de marge appliqué aux ordres Stop.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.