DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoLotsLimit 

LotsLimit

Retourne le volume maximal autorisé pour une position ouverte et pour les ordres en attente (sans distinction de la direction) pour un symbole.

double  LotsLimit() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume maximal autorisé pour une position ouverte et pour les ordres en attente (sans distinction de la direction) pour un symbole.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.