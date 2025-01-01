- Refresh
- RefreshRates
- Name
- Select
- IsSynchronized
- Volume
- VolumeHigh
- VolumeLow
- Time
- Spread
- SpreadFloat
- TicksBookDepth
- StopsLevel
- FreezeLevel
- Bid
- BidHigh
- BidLow
- Ask
- AskHigh
- AskLow
- Last
- LastHigh
- LastLow
- TradeCalcMode
- TradeCalcModeDescription
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- TradeExecution
- TradeExecutionDescription
- SwapMode
- SwapModeDescription
- SwapRollover3days
- SwapRollover3daysDescription
- MarginInitial
- MarginMaintenance
- MarginLong
- MarginShort
- MarginLimit
- MarginStop
- MarginStopLimit
- TradeTimeFlags
- TradeFillFlags
- Digits
- Point
- TickValue
- TickValueProfit
- TickValueLoss
- TickSize
- ContractSize
- LotsMin
- LotsMax
- LotsStep
- LotsLimit
- SwapLong
- SwapShort
- CurrencyBase
- CurrencyProfit
- CurrencyMargin
- Bank
- Description
- Path
- SessionDeals
- SessionBuyOrders
- SessionSellOrders
- SessionTurnover
- SessionInterest
- SessionBuyOrdersVolume
- SessionSellOrdersVolume
- SessionOpen
- SessionClose
- SessionAW
- SessionPriceSettlement
- SessionPriceLimitMin
- SessionPriceLimitMax
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- NormalizePrice
LotsLimit
Retourne le volume maximal autorisé pour une position ouverte et pour les ordres en attente (sans distinction de la direction) pour un symbole.
|
double LotsLimit() const
Valeur de retour
Le volume maximal autorisé pour une position ouverte et pour les ordres en attente (sans distinction de la direction) pour un symbole.
Note
Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.