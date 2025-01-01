DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoRefreshRates 

RefreshRates

Rafraîchit les cotations du symbole.

bool  RefreshRates()

Valeur de retour

vrai en cas de succès, faux si les cotations ne peuvent pas être rafraîchies.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.