Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCSymbolInfoTickValueLoss 

TickValueLoss

Retourne le prix calculé du tick pour une position perdante.

double  TickValueLoss() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix calculé du tick pour une position perdante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.