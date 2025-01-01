DocumentationSections
VolumeHigh

Retourne le volume maximal d'une journée.

long  VolumeHigh() const

Valeur de retour

Le volume maximal d'une journée.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.