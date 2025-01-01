DocumentationSections
SessionPriceSettlement

Retourne le prix de compensation (settlement price) de la session courante.

double  SessionPriceSettlement() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix de compensation (settlement price) de la session courante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.