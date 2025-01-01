DocumentationSections
SessionInterest

Retourne le résumé de l'open interest de la session courante.

double  SessionInterest() const

Valeur de retour

Le résumé de l'open interest de la session courante.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.