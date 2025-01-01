문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTradeCalcMode 

TradeCalcMode

계약 비용 계산 모드 가져오기.

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

값 반환

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE 열거에서의 계약 비용 계산 모드.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.