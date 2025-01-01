ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTradeCalcMode 

TradeCalcMode

契約コスト計算のモードを取得します。

ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE  TradeCalcMode() const

戻り値

契約コスト計算のモード（ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE 列挙値）

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。