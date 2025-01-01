DocumentationSections
AskHigh

Retourne le prix Ask maximal d'une journée.

double  AskHigh() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix Ask maximal d'une journée.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.

