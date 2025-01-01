DocumentationSections
Description

Retourne la description du symbole sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  Description() const

Valeur de retour

La description du symbole sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.