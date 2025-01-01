DocumentationSections
TradeModeDescription

Retourne le mode de trading sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

string  TradeModeDescription() const

Valeur de retour

Mode de trading sous forme d'une chaîne de caractères.

Note

Le symbole doit être sélectionné avec la méthode Name.